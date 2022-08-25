Sharjah: Aside from being known as the UAE’s cultural capital, Sharjah is the only emirate with a coastline on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. That is why it offers a wide array of fantastic activities to cool down during the summer months.

Visitors and residents of the emirate will find no shortage of pristine beaches or aqua thrills to enjoy unforgettable memories and there are so many water activities to choose from, such as jet-skiing, sailing, surfing, snorkelling, scuba diving, and more.

Beautiful surroundings and picturesque scenery are key takeaways from rowing or pedalling on Al Khan and Khorfakkan beaches. For the ultimate experience, one can kayak or rent a pedal boat to explore the mangrove forest in Kalba Conservation Reserve and Al Rafisah Dam, which offers visitors unparalleled natural views, in addition to the availability of water sports centres that can organise amazing activities.

Visitors and residents of the emirate will find no shortage of pristine beaches or aqua thrills to enjoy unforgettable memories

Explore underwater world

A few minutes boat ride off the coast of Khorfakkan, one can scuba dive and explore colourful coral constellations and a wide variety of marine species and fish. Diving centres

in the area offer all that is needed to ensure amazing experiences. Well-known spots in the area include Anemone Gardens, Coral Gardens, as well as Shark island, a family-favourite spot.

Pristine beaches

The surreal beauty of Al Khan, Al Hira, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, and Khorfakkan beaches also make the emirate the ideal destination for jet-skiing, relaxing or reading a book while relaxing in the sun. The emirate’s beaches have all the facilities to make sun and sand visits memorable.

Luxurious hotels

Sharjah also has many beachfront hotels when one can enjoy a dip in the pool, experience fine international dining, and wind down with a spa pampering.

Amazing boat tours

Not to be missed is the panoramic view of Sharjah’s most famous landmarks and attractions, such as Khalid Lake, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Qasba and Al Khan Lake. The fantastic boat tours provide a unique view of the city, especially during sunset.

Visitors and residents of the emirate will find no shortage of pristine beaches or aqua thrills to enjoy unforgettable memories

Fishing expeditions

Fishing is also one of the recommended activities for stress relief, social bonding, and recreation. Sharjah’s unique location on both the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, home to a wide variety of marine species, makes fishing in the middle of the sea a memorable experience. The emirate has many tourism companies offering revellers an opportunity to enjoy fishing expeditions and family-friendly tours to enjoy the open seas.

Visitors and residents of the emirate will find no shortage of pristine beaches or aqua thrills to enjoy unforgettable memories

Thrill in summer

Sharjah’s Al Montazah Parks is the place to be this summer. With a combination of Pearls Kingdom Water Park and Island of Legends amusement park, it offers visitors a world of fun with endless rides, shows, and parades.

Families can also head to Al Majaz Mini Splash Park to let their kids aged 12 years and younger have unlimited fun in open spaces surrounded by cafés and restaurants.

Visitors and residents of the emirate will find no shortage of pristine beaches or aqua thrills to enjoy unforgettable memories

Privacy for ladies

Ladies looking for privacy can enjoy swimming in closed pools and a private beach at the Sharjah Ladies Club, which offers comprehensive secluded facilities that include a gym, spa, cafés, and restaurants.

More fun