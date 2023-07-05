Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a law to organise the Sharjah Social Services Department.

As per law No.5 of 2023, the department, as an independent legal personality, enjoys the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies.

The entity, which will be affiliated to the central government of the emirate of Sharjah, is headquartered in the city of Sharjah. It may establish branches in the rest of the emirate’s cities and regions upon approval from the Executive Council.

Solidarity

The department aims to provide social welfare and a decent living for individuals and families in the emirate, as well as to contain, protect and support the most vulnerable groups in society and enable them to obtain their rights.

Other goals include promoting and organising social work in the emirate, enhancing social solidarity and cohesion among individuals, families and social institutions, empowering community members to deal with social challenges, achieve their social stability and improve their conditions.

The law also stipulates that the department may, in order to achieve its objectives, draw up general policies and develop strategic plans and submit them to the Executive Council to decide what it deems appropriate in this regard.

Other competencies include proposing the necessary legislation and regulations and presenting them to the Council to decide what it deems appropriate in this regard.

The department may seek assistance from the concerned authorities to obtain administrative and technical support. It can cooperate with other authorities and may conclude contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after getting approval from the Executive Council.

Support, subsidies, social assistance

The entity will represent the emirate in local, regional and international conferences, seminars and meetings related to social affairs in order to achieve social development and enhance the emirate’s position globally.

Regarding its competencies on social welfare and protect, the department will provide support, subsidies and social assistance to eligible categories.

Providing day and home care services to the elderly and special groups and the associated activities that suit their needs are also among the entity’s responsibilities.

The department is tasked with supervising everything related to those without social care and taking appropriate decisions regarding their care, securing their rights and representing them legally.

It will also manage and supervise social care homes and shelters for those in need for social care, implement judicial rulings issued regarding the organisation of family and parental relations.

The department is tasked with organising the social sector in the emirate, including activities, professions, services and sectors carried out by public entities and private for-profit and non-profit organisations.

Other competencies include organising and supervising public welfare associations in the emirate in coordination with the relevant authorities in accordance with laws in force.