Over the next 14 years, Al Marzouqi dedicated himself to transforming his father’s home into a living testament to the country’s past, a project that paid homage to both his father’s vision and the late Sheikh Zayed. With more than 1,000 carefully curated heritage items, the museum offers a deep dive into the daily life, customs, and values of Emiratis from bygone eras.

Zayed Al Khair Museum is located in the Al Rahba area of Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Marwa Eldemerdash, Special to Gulf News

The vision for Zayed Al Khair Museum was realised through Al Marzouqi’s personal efforts, without any external financial support. His tireless work over the years turned the home into not only a tribute to Sheikh Zayed but also a symbol of Al Marzouqi’s own loyalty and gratitude to his homeland. Located in the Al Rahba area of Abu Dhabi, the museum represents the fulfilment of a dream that Al Marzouqi’s father left behind when he passed away, just as he was about to begin the project.

Speaking about his journey, Al Marzouqi said: “The museum was my father’s dream. However, he passed away just after receiving the house he intended to turn into a tribute to Emirati heritage. I made it my mission to finish what he started, creating a space that would educate Emirati youth about their proud history and traditions.” Over time, Al Marzouqi’s vision expanded.

The Zayed Al Khair Museum is treasure trove of UAE's rich culture and heritage. Image Credit: Marwa Eldemerdash, Special to Gulf News

What began as a family project has now become a cultural hub, extending its influence to neighbouring homes and schools. Over 20 schools now host permanent exhibits from the Zayed Al Khair Museum, and many institutions collaborate with the museum to create heritage corners, spreading awareness of the UAE’s rich culture and fostering respect for Sheikh Zayed’s legacy.

Treasure trove of heritage Al Marzouqi’s deep respect for his father’s teachings about the importance of heritage shaped every aspect of the museum. Each item in the collection is a reflection of traditional Emirati life — from pottery and copperware to tools used for cooking, fishing, carpentry, and personal adornment.

Among the highlights are an antique wooden bed from India, rare coins from across the globe, and exquisite swords. The collection also includes a taxidermied selection of animals, a century-old dhow, and tools from blacksmithing and woodworking.

Visitors can explore outdoor replicas of traditional Emirati homes which were once common in villages and remote areas. Passing the torch For Al Marzouqi, preserving heritage is not just about safeguarding the past — it is about ensuring that future generations understand and cherish it.

History on display at the museum. Image Credit: Marwa Eldemerdash, Special to Gulf News

He actively participates in cultural events, particularly during the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations, where the museum’s exhibits play a central role. His goal is to inspire young people to connect with their roots, fostering a sense of pride in their country and traditions. 16 years of work The museum has now become a popular community landmark. Over the past 16 years,Al Marzouqi has drawn support from his neighbours, who have generously offered portions of their properties to help expand the museum.

His greatest satisfaction comes from watching visitors, especially children, marvel at the exhibits and engage with the history on display.

Al Marzouqi’s neighbours, who have been an unwavering source of moral support, are also integral to the museum’s success. It has become a treasured community space, welcoming both Emirati citizens and residents to explore the history of the UAE.

A vision for the future Looking ahead, Al Marzouqi is focused on ensuring that the legacy of Emirati heritage continues to thrive. He calls on educational institutions to integrate heritage projects into their curricula, allowing students to engage with their culture in meaningful ways.