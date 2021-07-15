Al Suhub Rest House
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah opened the Al Suhub Rest House project in Khor Fakkan on Thursday morning. Image Credit: Screengrab/ Courtesy: Sharjah Government Media Bureau
Also in this package

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday the newest – and the highest – tourist attraction in Khorfakkan atop a mountain 583 metres above sea level.

Khor Fakkan
The highest tourist attraction in Khorfakkan sits atop a mountain 583 metres above sea level. Image Credit: Supplied
Khor Fakkan
Unrivalled vista of the mountains and the sea from Al Suhub Rest House project in Khor Fakkan. Image Credit: Supplied
Khor Fakkan
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah opened the Al Suhub Rest House project in Khor Fakkan on Thursday morning. Image Credit: Supplied
Khor Fakkan
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Al Suhub Rest House project in Khor Fakkan on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Image Credit: Supplied
Khor Fakkan
The rest house also offers a panoramic view of the city of Khor Fakkan, and include water fountains, a restaurant and cafeteria, Image Credit: Supplied
Khor Fakkan
Al Suhub Rest House has 90 car parking spaces, and other service amenities for the public. Image Credit: Supplied
View gallery as list

Al Suhub Rest House was opened ahead of the Eid Al Adha celebrations, which will fall on July 20.

The rest house project was designed in a distinctive circular shape with a diameter of 30m. The rest house also provide a panoramic view of the city of Khor Fakkan, and include water fountains, a restaurant and cafeteria, 90 car parking spaces, and other service amenities for the public.

Visitors can access the Al Suhub Rest House through driving up a 5.63-kilometre-long road, which was constructed according to international safety standards and slope calculations.

In addition, visitors will have two panoramic views to choose from; one at a height of 253m and the second at 480m.

View gallery as list