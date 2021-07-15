Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday the newest – and the highest – tourist attraction in Khorfakkan atop a mountain 583 metres above sea level.
Al Suhub Rest House was opened ahead of the Eid Al Adha celebrations, which will fall on July 20.
The rest house project was designed in a distinctive circular shape with a diameter of 30m. The rest house also provide a panoramic view of the city of Khor Fakkan, and include water fountains, a restaurant and cafeteria, 90 car parking spaces, and other service amenities for the public.
Visitors can access the Al Suhub Rest House through driving up a 5.63-kilometre-long road, which was constructed according to international safety standards and slope calculations.
In addition, visitors will have two panoramic views to choose from; one at a height of 253m and the second at 480m.