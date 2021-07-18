1 of 51
CIPRIANI YAS ISLAND EID DINNER: Cipriani Yas Island will create new dishes specially for the cherished holiday that will be available until the end of July. Prepared with Italian ingredients diners can begin their gastronomic journey with a refreshing Lentil Salad with Prawns, Orange, Spring Onion and Cherry Tomatoes, before tucking into a Homemade 'Bigoli' with Duck Ragu or Oven Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Mashed Potatoes for their main course. Cipriani's special Eid menu also includes a Napoleon Cake with Strawberry, catering to guests with a sweet tooth. Dishes are priced A La Carte. The restaurant is open daily from 6pm to 12am.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 51
DSS’S BIG EID EAT: New to this year’s DSS lineup for Eid Al Adha, the Big Eid Eat will invite diners to explore some of the city’s best eateries with great dishes and more on offer plus a chance to win Dh20,000 in prizes. Taking place from July 20 to 24, the Big Eid Eat will feature over 30 special brunches, menus, chef’s table events and cooking masterclasses. Foodies who share their dining experiences on social media @DSSSocial using #BigEidEat, #MyDss and naming the participating restaurant will have a chance to win one of four shopping vouchers worth Dh5,000.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 51
MEZZERIE EID LUNCH: Celebrate Eid with a family lunch at Mezzerie at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Featuring a spread of flavourful Middle Eastern fare and international delicacies as well as live cooking stations. Hot and cold mezze, fresh juices, soups, spiced mixed grills and Arabic sweets complete the experience. It’s available from July 20 to 21 from 12.30pm to 3pm and is priced at Dh225 including soft drinks.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 51
IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE: IMG Worlds of Adventure will invite residents and visitors to enjoy a super festival of family fun. Until August 28, Dubai's largest indoor theme park will host great entertainment with live dance shows including the Summer Beach Dance, Caveman vs Dinosaurs and African Drummers. A variety of roving entertainment will spread happiness throughout the venue, with performers ranging from fun and creepy clowns, carnival dancers, stilt walkers, unicyclists, jugglers and mimes plus there will be a super Character Park Parade held each weekend. Hungry visitors can also enjoy a wide range of delicious F&B options at the venue.
Image Credit:
5 of 51
LAGUNA WATERPARK: Laguna Waterpark just got even cooler as it opens after hours for two nights only, bringing you the ultimate “Laguna Summer Nights” on Friday july 23 in the evening the park will be filled with music and all you can eat options that are guaranteed to transform your idea of a “chill weekend”. You can have exclusive access after hours to Laguna Waterpark, offering non-stop waterpark fun from 7pm to 11pm, with prices starting at Dh145 for access and unlimited food and drinks.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 51
LUIGIA: This Eid, why not try Luigia’s new summer menu featuring hearty dishes and thirst-quenching beverages to savour especially during the summer season. Italian restaurant Luigia, located at the Rixos Premium in JBR, has unveiled a new menu filled with authentic Italian delicacies including starters, pasta, pizza, and mains. The dishes are inspired by the food served on Italian tables during summer. Guests will enjoy the Linguine al Frutti di Mare with calamari, mussels, red prawns tartare; Tartare Di Astice, made of lobster tartare with avocado; Tartare Di Gamberi Rossi, with Sicilian red prawns tartare and burrata from Puglia and Insalata di Polpo with octopus, tomato gazpacho, and datterini tomatoes.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 51
THE VIEW: During Eid, UAE residents can take advantage of special deals at the View. visit the stunning observation deck on Level 52 and enjoy views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. School students and teachers can now visit for Dh50 until August 8. Otherwise, there’s an incredible Eid family promo valid from July 15 to 24, where families can purchase packages starting at Dh215 for 2 adults and 1 child, Dh270 for 2 adults and 2 children and Dh325 for 2 adults and 3 children.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 51
THE THEATER: The Theater, Dubai’s brand-new entertainment experience is hosting a new special performance that has been added to the lineup of night performances: Guy Manoukian & Friends. Every Wednesday, Guy Manoukian, the Artistic Director of The Theater, will take the stage alongside international artists passing through the cosmopolitan city of Dubai. These global friends will join Guy on stage and take guests on a musical medley of icons. The first edition of Guy Manoukian & Friends will take place on Wednesday, July 21, with the legendary Mario Reyes, from the Gipsy Kings Family - the first of many friends who will join Guy in this incredible segment. While residents get geared up for an extra-long weekend, The Theater will remain open throughout Eid Al Adha, promising an enthralling experience that is sure to set the mood for the long-awaited holiday.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 51
LAO ASIAN EID DINNER: Taking place every day this month between Tuesday and Sunday, Lao is hosting a family-style three-course dinner. Bring the whole family to share and sample dishes such as Yum Mamuang (green mango salad) and Gỏi Cuốn Tôm (shrimp rolls with fresh vegetables) to start followed by two mains of crispy chilli prawns and Khao Soi Nue (egg noodles with beef in a yellow sauce). Mango mousse and fried banana with vanilla ice cream complete the journey. Priced at Dh150 per person including an iced tea.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 51
CAESARS PALACE: Starting from July 19 and available until July 24, guests at Caesars Palace Dubai can enjoy a choice of luxury day pass packages priced from Dh180 per person on weekdays with Dh150 credit redeemable on F&B, and Dh380 per person on weekends with Dh280 redeemable on F&B. Located alongside the pool and within easy reach of the hotel’s 500-metre private beach, Neptune Cabanas are priced at Dh1,200 fully redeemable on F&B while Fortuna Cabanas are priced at Dh800 fully redeemable on F&B. Emperors Cabanas overlook the pool and are priced at Dh1,800 fully redeemable on F&B, while Beach Cabanas located on private beach stretch are priced at Dh800 fully redeemable on F&B.
Image Credit:
11 of 51
DEERFIELDS MALL: The popular community mall in Abu Dhabi, has unveiled an enticing Eid Al Adha challenge featuring exciting gold prizes, as part of its ongoing summer campaign. Running from July 18 to 24, Deerfields Mall will be rewarding 14 winners with gold jewellery pieces from Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery through the ‘Ahlan Eid’ Spin the Wheel interactive pop-up in the mall’s atrium. Shoppers can participate in the pop-up by spending Dh600 or more at any outlet or Dh1,000 or more at Carrefour at Deerfields Mall. Families are also invited to come down to the community mall with plenty of activities lined up for the kids this Eid, including arts and crafts workshops run by experts from Kidoos.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 51
TASCA BY JOSÉ AVILLEZ : Enjoy some Eid dining at the Portuguese restaurant Tasca by José Aville. They have launched a tasty summer lunch menu which will be available during the Eid holidays at its stunning location atop Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. The three-course dining experience is inspired by the diverse flavours and ingredients of Portugal, offering a host of dishes for diners to enjoy this summer. Start with baked bread and lupini bean hummus before choosing three small bites from the menu including Tempura Cod Cake, Wagyu or Tuna Tartare Cone and Tempura Avocado. A range of healthy and more indulgent offerings characterise the main dishes, with a choice of the synonymously Portuguese Piri Piri chicken and Bacalhau a Gomes de Sa. To top off the flavoursome feast, sweet-lovers can choose from traditional Pastel de Nata served with coffee ice cream, or one of the ice cream and sorbet selections to cleanse the palette. Lunch is priced at Dh135 per person and is available from July 18 to 22 from 12.30pm to 3pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
13 of 51
SOCIAL BY HEINZ BECK’S SOCIALE SATURDAY: Families and friends are invited to wind down the weekend for a relaxing Saturday lunch while enjoying views of Dubai’s skyline. Served family-style, guests will be welcomed by platters of wagyu charcuterie, fried calamari and burrata with cherry tomatoes. This will be followed by seafood risotto and beef cheek tortellini. For mains, there will be a choice of seabass fillet with spring vegetables or veal cotoletta ‘Alla Milanese’. Finally, there will be a selection of traditional desserts to share including cannoli Siciliani, pistachio profiteroles and baba with strawberry and lemon cream. Priced at Dh350 including soft beverages and Dh550 including house beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
14 of 51
DHABA LANE MEAL DEAL: From the Shami Kebabs and Hyderabadi Haleem to Malpua and Rabri, Dhaba Lane's Eidi offers an array of options to choose from. The Eid Al Adha special menu features items priced from Dh20 and will be available from July 18 to July 24.
Image Credit: Supplied
15 of 51
JOE’S BACKYARD: UAE residents are in for a long Eid Al Adha holiday this year. To mark the occasion, Joe’s Backyard, the neighbourhood barbecue spot at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, is serving up plenty of flavorful flame-grilled dishes and refreshing beverages. From July 22 to 24, the laidback dining place offers a Buy One Get One on its meal packages starting at Dh275 per person. Guests can choose one dish from the starter, main, and dessert. The menu for the three-day feast includes Mac & Cheese Quesadilla, Chips and Dips, Joe’s Chicken Wings, Joe’s Jerk Chicken Quesadilla and Peri-Peri Prawns for Starters while Joe’s Cuts, Catch of the Day, Joe’s Half Jerk Chicken, Escovitch Fish, Beef Kebabs, Joe’s Backyard Chicken, Grilled Atlantic Salmon and USDA Select Beef Striploin are the selection for the main course. Make sure you leave room for something sweet.
Image Credit: Supplied
16 of 51
Kitch-In: The innovative food technology platform helmed by Chef Izu Ani, Evgeny Kuzin and Accor have now launched Arabic sweets by Ayana, Bella’s Bakery and the Kitch-In Dessert Hall.Offering a collection of crafted baked goods and an array of desserts and sweet delights, just in time for Eid Al Adha. Ayana serves traditional Arabic sweets wrapped in vibrant, modern colours, providing the perfect gift for Eid Al-Adha and all year round. Made with regional ingredients and cultural flavours. Bella’s Bakery features a satisfying range of Baguettes, Focaccia Loaf, Multi-Grain Oat Loaf and traditional French Croissants. Kitch-In Dessert Hall brings together and showcases all the tempting and exquisite desserts and cakes from across all Kitch-In brands, including Japanese Cheesecake from Jimoto, classic Korean dessert Milkeu Ba from Soul Sister, rich and decadent Torta Caprece from Gigi and Greek Kataifi from Ap’ola.
Image Credit: Supplied
17 of 51
INDYA BY VINEET: Created especially for the annual Eid celebration, and the extra-long public holiday, the three-course sharing menus feature Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia’s unique take on some of the much-loved dishes and cuisines from across the Indian subcontinent, all complemented with a modern and innovative twist. Located at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, diners visiting Indya by Vineet will enjoy a showcase of some of Chef Vineet’s favourite traditional and contemporary Indian dishes served in a vibrant and welcoming venue. It is priced at Dh200 per person and takes place from July 16 to 24.
Image Credit: Supplied
18 of 51
THE BAY: The Bay at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai has got your weekly date night sorted with the Duo by The Bay menu, available from Sunday to Wednesday. Guests can enjoy an exclusive dinner menu made for two and choose from a steak or seabass, two side dishes, two exquisite desserts, and one bottle of red or white. The beachside brasserie boasts views of the Arabian Gulf, and this cosy spot offers relaxed dining with a welcoming ambience, the ideal spot for a romantic date night during the holidays. It is priced at Dh395 for two and is available from July 18 to July 21 from 6.30pm to 11pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
19 of 51
BRAAI WEEK AT THE CITY GRILL: Al Habtoor City’s South African steakhouse has a special deal this Eid-al-Adha that allows you to enjoy unlimited platters of grilled meats without making a hole in the pocket. Drop by The City Grill from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22 between 8pm to 11pm and enjoy a uniquely South African dining experience at a pocket-friendly price. For Dh165, guests can enjoy braai platters bursting with unique flavours and textures. Each platter includes a portion of meaty steaks, beef ribs, grilled chicken, fish and boerewors.
Image Credit: Supplied
20 of 51
ASIL: The Turkish, Moroccan and Lebanese restaurant is offering its Eid Lunch mezze menu from July 19 until 24, except Friday, 23. Asil favourites can be found in the cold and hot mezze dishes, such as taktouka, kopogulu, manti and potato harra. Flavourful succulent main course grills and desserts including Turkish knefe, Bal Kabak tatlisi, in addition to several vegetarian dishes and the freshest, sweetest fruits are included within the Eid lunch menu. Step into the Orient at Asil and remember to bring your appetite and good company with you. Price per person Dh195.
Image Credit: Supplied
21 of 51
CAFE ANGELINA: This Eid Al Adha the Parisian Cafe Angelina, located in The Dubai Mall and Zero6 Mall in Sharjah is celebrating the special occasion with French luxury. Elevate your dining experience by tucking into the addictive Chocolate Profiterole. Priced at Dh54 this French dessert is made with a light, airy and crispy choux pastry dough filled with vanilla whipped ganache cream, placed on a bed of chocolate and meringue crumble, topped with Angelina’s drizzled signature Hot Chocolate, a beautiful blend of three selected African cocoas from Niger, Ghana and Ivory Coast giving Angelina’s exceptional taste and distinctive texture.
Image Credit: Supplied
22 of 51
GIA: Order in some home-cooked Italian goodness this Eid Al Adha, made with traditional Italian flavours by the chefs from GIA Ristorante. The upscale restaurant located in The Dubai Mall is offering guests the option to order home Lasagna and Tiramisu trays online one day in advance. Made for sharing the trays are put together with fresh ingredients perfect for a feast. Order a Lasagna Tray for Dh349 made up of layers of slow-cooked Bolognese sauce, creamy ricotta cheese and nutty parmesan cheese. Or the Truffle Lasagna Tray for Dh399 and finish with the Tiramisu Tray for Dh299
Image Credit: Supplied
23 of 51
ISOLA: Taking its culinary inspiration from the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia, Capri and Sicily, Isola Ristorante will present a menu of modern Italian classics. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s charming interior and relaxed ambience or in the cooler months opt to dine al fresco with a table on the picturesque terrace deck that offers calming views of the Jumeirah Islands neighbourhood. During Eid, guests can get free pool access with every breakfast main course ordered from the breakfast menu. Every day of Eid, from Monday to Thursday from 8am to 11am.
Image Credit: Supplied
24 of 51
EMIRATES PALACE: Diners will be spoilt for choice with a buffet at Mezlai where they can feast on a spread of Middle Eastern food and international favourites while enjoying dishes from the live cooking stations and the Arabic mixed grill counter. Those with a sweet tooth can also treat themselves to desserts such as Maracaibo Chocolate Cake and Kunafa made with Nabulsi Cheese. It is priced at Dh295 per person and is available from July 21 to July 22 from 6.30pm to 11pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
25 of 51
JUMEIRAH ISLANDS CLUBHOUSE: Enjoy a relaxing daycation at a Riviera-inspired pool at the Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Open to all daily from 8am to 7pm, guests are welcome to use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of delicious F&B options. Ideal for groups of friends, couples, or families, The Pool’s cabanas are also available with extra space to enjoy with a minimum spend. During Eid, guests can take advantage of a buy one get one free on all main courses at The Pool. Every day of Eid, from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 7pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
26 of 51
ASMA: Make this Eid Al Adha memorable with the ultimate family feast. Sit back and relax as Asma at Home brings the mouth-watering selection straight to your front door. Starting from Dh48 only, patrons can gather their friends and family for an assortment of dishes that embody a modern take on classic traditional Arabic dishes.
Image Credit: Supplied
27 of 51
BRIX: Celebrate Eid with an elegant triple tiered chest, filled with handmade Maamoul from BRIX. The perfect gift of 18 or 50 crafted Maamoul filled with dates, hazelnut and pistachio, all made fresh to order. It wouldn’t be Eid without this special delivery. Available to pre order via chatfood or brixdessert.com for delivery or pick up July 18 to 20. The box of 18 pieces is priced at Dh148 or box of 50 for Dh328.
Image Credit: Supplied
28 of 51
MOHALLA: To celebrate Eid al-Adha, hip Indian street food restaurant, Mohalla - located in Dubai Design District, will give with every family-friendly sized Raan Biryani ordered a complimentary dessert, Seviyaan Kheer which is the perfect size for four people. Mohalla’s exclusive and limited-edition mutton dish, Raan Biryani is available for home delivery (it comes in its own keepsake sustainable, re-usable crockery) or dine-in, where you can enjoy this dish with up to four friends or family. With every Rann Biryani ordered, you also get a complimentary Seviyaan Kheer, a creamy and sweet pudding that originates from North India, the perfect dessert to be shared.
Image Credit: Supplied
29 of 51
JOE’S BACKYARD GASTROPUB: Kick-back and relax over the long weekend at Joe’s Backyard Gastropub in with a menu of comfort-food paired alongside a range of drinks. Groups of friends can enjoy foosball, pool tables, darts and large screen TVs showing live sports. Guests can indulge in a special buy one get one free offer on traditional home-made roast beef with duck fat roasted vegetables, home-braised cabbage, and fluffy Yorkshire puddings with gourmet horseradish sauce. The eatery, which also boasts an outdoor terrace for winter, will be open to guests from 4pm to 1am during the week and from 12pm until 1am on weekends. Every day of Eid, from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 7pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
30 of 51
TBK: It’s that time of the year again when friends and family gather together to celebrate the festivities of Eid Al Adha. With large gatherings comes TBK offers a selection of desserts. On offer, you’ll have the TBK Vanilla Meringue Cake, for Dh350. This torched exterior Italian Meringue cake is a rich yet light treat for all your senses. A stunning dessert made with layers of moist sponge cake and vanilla cream, dressed to impress this dessert is a star at any celebration or the Tiramisu Tray for Dh300 - This Coffee Flavoured Italian dessert literally means ‘a pick me up’ made with ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with bold flavours of whipped eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese.
Image Credit: Supplied
31 of 51
LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW: Make this Eid special for your loved ones with the Danish gourmet liquorice brand. Eid Al Adha is around the corner and is a time to share special treats with family and friends. LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW is the perfect gift for all the chocolate and confectionery lovers around you. Whether you chose the two famous boxes, the Selection Box and the Love Selection Box, or the single editions coming in jars, the Danish brand is a great addition to the party. They are respectively sold at Dh170 and Dh180 and are ideal for any gatherings.
Image Credit: Supplied
32 of 51
ADDRESS SKY VIEW: Head down to the Address Sky View for a sumptuous Eid buffet at The Restaurant this weekend and enjoy a lavish meal with the family. Spend the evening with them at the newly opened and airconditioned Glass Garden overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa. Taking place on July 19 and 20, eid dinner is priced at Dh250 per person inclusive of water and soft beverages
Image Credit: Supplied
33 of 51
ONE LIFE KITCHEN: This Eid, with a click of a button, order your favourite breakfast dishes that are not only delicious but also healthy, wholesome and oh so pretty. Now delivering across Dubai, One Life Kitchen is making breakfast until 9.30pm this Eid. Additionally, take advantage of a 20 per cent off every first order from One Life Kitchen Deliveroo editions, breakfast dishes including the Portobello Toast, French Toast, Stack Bancakes and more.
Image Credit: Supplied
34 of 51
DOLCI BY GIA: Its soft serve season at Dolci by GIA this Eid Al Adha. Located in the heart of The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, in front of GIA, the delightful summer pop-up is open to the public for a limited time only until the end of August. Celebrate the special occasion of Eid with friends and indulge in a selection of unique soft serve ice cream. Try their Velvet Tiramisu Softie made with Black and White Softie served with whipped coffee Mascarpone, Fine Milk Chocolate drizzled with a rich Chocolate Espresso Sauce, Mango Snow a White Vanilla Softie served with fresh Mangoes and Strawberry chunks sprinkled with Coconut Flakes showered with a lush Mango & Passionfruit sauce. Black Pistachio Softie dream made complete with a crispy Basbousa Cigar, Pistachio sauce and a dusting of Pistachio Dust.
Image Credit: Supplied
35 of 51
VIDA DOWNTOWN: Spend your weekend’s at 3in1 for a special night swim. This is going to be quite the prize for making it through the week. Hop over for a lively scene with pool access, private cabanas, DJ, unlimited bites, and house bevvies. This night dip takes place every friday from 7pm to 9.30pm and is priced at Dh199 for soft beverages and Dh299 for house beverages.
Image Credit: Supplied
36 of 51
CARLUCCIO’S: There’s nothing quite like summer in Italy. Inspired by his country and childhood memories, Carluccio’s executive chef Roberto Senese has launched Italian Summers, a lively menu made with authentic ingredients. The menu features Carluccio’s Gazpacho soup, made with plump tomatoes and garnished with tabasco, feta cheese and oregano, is a perfect start to a meal that is designed to be light on the stomach but heavy on flavour. If greens are your thing, the Fregalo salad, with citrus fruits, rocket and mint leaves, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and drizzled with a homemade lemon dressing packs a zesty punch. The fresh fish of the Tagliatelle Al Salmone, the delicate and aromatic bresaola stuffed in the Piadina flatbread and the Summer Pizza, served with artichoke, rocket, red onion, walnut, and carnival mixed tomatoes are just some of the inventive dishes that diners can look forward to trying this summer. And if you still have room for dessert, the Coconut Gelato and Passion Fruit Panna Cotta are must-tries. Italian Summers will be available in Carluccio’s restaurants across the UAE from now until September 30.
Image Credit: Supplied
37 of 51
SUGARGRAM: This Eid Al Adha Sugargram, has delivered an impressive yet cool and classy limited-edition cupcake sleeve to commemorate the occasion. This is not your ordinary Sugargram box, to mark the special occasion Sugargram will be launching a limited-edition Eid Al Adha sleeve that comes decorated with a fluffy sheep adorning summer shades wishing you Eid Mu-BAA.rak! Priced at Dh135 this Sugargram box wants you to celebrate the festivities with full zeal and zest.
Image Credit: Supplied
38 of 51
MCGETTIGAN’S JLT: McGettigan’s JLT is hosting a week of entertainment during the extra-long weekend from July 20 to 24. There is something for everyone to enjoy next week, from testing your general knowledge at the Trivia Tuesday Quiz night to live entertainment from Irish pop, rock and folk band The Gentlemen Barstewards on Wednesday to extravagant speciality brunches from Thursday to Saturday. The week culminates in a special guest appearance from Irish rugby legend, Peter Stringer, to celebrate the first test of the British and Irish Lions on Saturday, July 24.
Image Credit:
39 of 51
THIPTARA: Dine at Thiptara, Palace Downtown this summer with an offer starting at Dh225 for a three-course meal and one drink. Choose from a wide range of Thai delicacies prepared freshly in-house by award-winning chefs. End your night with your loved ones as you watch the Dubai Mall Fountains create a magical show from the iconic Dubai restaurant.
Image Credit: Supplied
40 of 51
EARTH WATER: Because Eid Al Adha is a time of gathering and celebration with family and friends to commemorate festivities, order a bottle of Earth Water and do a good deed. The brand donates 100 per cent of its net profits to support water projects around the world where needed the most. The Dutch brand does not only provide the best quality water but also helps people who have restricted access to clean drinking water. You can purchase EARTH Water directly from the website and at various restaurants in Dubai, with more to follow soon.
Image Credit: Supplied
41 of 51
LOTSA! LAZY CAKE: Lotsa! Lazy Cake has created a special Eid sleeve to mark the occasion. This holiday season indulges in the most Moorish fudgy, crunchy and chocolate rich Lazy Cake. Perfect for the ultimate festive gift or a special treat, this party box comes with nine exciting flavours great for you to enjoy at home while you honour the joyous holiday with close family and friends. Made with festive glittery silver packaging this sleeve is dressed to impress. Aptly decorated with Eid Al Adha sheep on the front and traditional Arabic design this Lotsa! Lazy Cake box wishes Eid Mubarak to each receiver.
Image Credit:
42 of 51
PARLOUR BOUTIQUE: It is that time of the year again. Order your remastered Eid Trays from Parlour. Offered at Dh350 each, the French café offers a choice of a Savoury Tray and a Pastry Tray delivered to your doorstep. The Eid Savoury Tray is composed of a mix of traditional Middle Eastern specialities and French-inspired dishes. The tray is stuffed with family favourites like mini red pepper hummus bites and falafel wraps. The Eid Savoury Tray also has flaky cheese croissants along with mouthwatering egg rolls. Or go for the Eid Pastry Tray from Parlour Boutique. The selected range of desserts including chocolate and pistachio éclairs, chocolate tarts, fruits parfaits and fruity tres leches, will be the perfect completion to the festivities.
Image Credit: Supplied
43 of 51
ME DUBAI: The only hotel to be designed inside and out by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, will be presenting a selection of works by Zaha Hadid Architects and Zaha Hadid Design. Launched on May 19, 2021, the curated architectural journey is open to visitors for a minimum of three months, across various areas of the iconic hotel that is housed within the building. Those who check out the exhibition should make sure to stop by Melange bakery to grab a slice of cake.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
44 of 51
BEAU RIVAGE: The Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai restaurant is hosting a family-oriented feast that’s meant to be enjoyed with loved ones, plates are generous and varied, perfect for sharing on this special day. Enjoy the cityscape as you discover the dishes the chefs have prepared for guests. Focaccia and grissini sticks with a smooth olive tapenade are already on your table to nibble on while you wait for your starter. Marinated shrimps, lemony potatoes and citrus vinaigrette start your journey. Wild mushroom soup. Pasta follows in the form of spinach and ricotta stuffed tortellini with a rich cream sauce. Mains include grilled Angus US tenderloin with jumbo prawns. End the meal with orange-infused chocolate cake or salted caramel and chocolate orange delice.
Image Credit: Supplied
45 of 51
MISTER BAKER: From the crescent moon to sheep, there are certain themes that are synonymous with Eid Al Adha. Mister Baker, these form the inspiration for a selection of cakes, cupcakes, and desserts now available across 21 locations in the UAE. From an elaborate 2-kilo Eid Mubarak cake great for a family gathering to little sheep-themed ready-made cakes that are perfect for gifting/ There is even a crescent moon cake, which would be a showstopper for any Eid table and much more. Mister Baker’s Eid selection will be available for store pick-up across 21 Mister Baker locations from now until July 24.
Image Credit: Supplied
46 of 51
ADDRESS SKY VIEW: This long weekend enjoy the launch of the exclusive adults-only Poolside Brunch every Friday at The Restaurant. Revive with a dip in our stunning pool while enjoying brunch favourites and live DJ entertainment in the Glass Garden. Pool access, food, drinks and music will all be in one place. Guests must be 21 years and above. 10am to 4pm for pool access and 12pm to 4pm for brunch access. Priced at Dh295 per person for food and soft beverages including access to the pool, Dh395 per person for food and house beverages including access to the pool and Dh495 per person for food and premium beverages including access to the pool.
Image Credit:
47 of 51
BELGIAN BEER CAFÉ: Diners at the popular vintage Belgian bistro in Souk Madinat Jumeirah can enjoy a brand new Friday brunch from 2pm until 5pm over the Eid weekend. Diners can choose from a selection of sharing starters including beef croquettes, salmon tartare and boulettes liegeois, while the choice of mains includes steak frites, pan-fried Scottish salmon, or sauteed garlic and herbs tiger prawns. Dessert lovers can choose from a variety of unique desserts to end the meal on a sweet note with options of profiteroles, smouthebollen or Belgian tiramisu. The regular package is priced at Dh199 per person inclusive of house beverages, while the deluxe package is priced at Dh399 and includes oysters, lobster, sparkling, premium spirits, and more.
Image Credit:
48 of 51
PUBLIQUE: Visitors can spend their extended Eid weekend in the rustic splendour of a mountain lodge, as Publique serves up traditional French fare with their daily Alpine brunch. A three-hour slot can be booked anytime from 12pm onwards and enjoy a range of starters to share, a main course, and a selection of desserts, all served to the table. That package also includes unlimited house beverages. Dishes include cured meats and cheeses to start, followed by raclette (layers of molten cheese), roast dinners and more. Dh295 (3-hour package). Daily, 12pm onwards.Spend the weekend at folly by Nick and Scott for a garden brunch
Image Credit: Supplied
49 of 51
THE NOODLE HOUSE: The home of Asian soul food is offering a great value set menu this Eid, featuring Japanese and Thai specials, available for only Dh99 per person, with a minimum of two people sharing. Guests can enjoy a selection of new dishes that have just been introduced to the menu, such as prawn siew mai (steamed shrimp dumplings); yakitori chicken satay; yakitori eggplant nasu; yakitori ssamjang shrimps; pad Thai; and green chicken curry. Available from July 19 to 24
Image Credit: Supplied
50 of 51
TRATTORIA: Trattoria, Dubai’s authentic Italian eatery, is offering an Italian sharing board featuring the best of Trattoria’s signature dishes for diners to enjoy this Eid. The sharing meal comprises favourites such as Arancini Ai Funghi; Bruschetta al Pomodoro, Fritto di Calamari e Gamberi, followed by a selection of traditional pasta, including Calamarata al Sugo di Mare, Tagliatelle al Ragu, finished off with a choice of pizzas comprising Pizza Margherita and Pizza Prosciutto e Funghi. The platter is priced at Dh170 for two people, Dh320 for four people. Available daily throughout eid from 11am onwards.
Image Credit: Supplied
51 of 51
BELUGA RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE: Bring loved ones together for an indulgent treat this Eid Al Adha. As a special treat, all guests dining at the restaurant from July 20 to July 22 will be offered a 15 per cent discount on the total bill except on the caviar offerings. The restaurant features an impressive menu that includes a selection of international flavours, including fresh homemade pasta, sushi and a variety of pizzas.
Image Credit: Supplied