Sharjah: More than 3,400 rescue and evacuation operations were conducted in Sharjah’s eastern regions by Sharjah Police during recent floods.
Police responded to more than 10,782 emergency calls, with full support from 503 crew members, 101 emergency vehicles and 45 patrols.
Teams from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) partnered with relevant local and federal authorities, including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Community Development, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and private sector entities to preemptively prepare for potential effects of the rough weather conditions.
Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amir, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the concerted efforts between the various federal entities and Sharjah Police. He also commended the emirate’s emergency teams and other relevant entities, individuals, volunteers, and private sector companies who supported emergency teams to help those affected by the floods.
Safe zones
Relevant entities across the emirate managed to turn the affected areas into safe zones, thanks to effective coordination and rapid response.
Sharjah Police enforced a set of immediate emergency measures across the eastern regions, closing roads leading to the affected areas to ensure safety of individuals, while reopening roads closed due to flood damage to aid stranded people.
Transportation and accommodation were provided to more than 2,100 people, in schools and hotels in the area. Brig Gen Bin Amir said Sharjah Police has assigned a special team to inspect the various emergency shelters, follow up on developments and ensure food supplies are provided to those in need.
In flood-hit Kalba, 2,069 residents were moved into schools, while nurses were transferred from Fujairah to support medical efforts in Kalba Hospital. Etisalat engineers were also flown in by the Sharjah Air Wing Department to restore communications in the area, while a team from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority endeavoured to restore electricity.