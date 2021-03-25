Sharjah Heritage Days introduces UAE residents and visitors to the unique historical, cultural, literary, artistic and customary elements that define the sociocultural fabric of the UAE as well as those of the participating countries. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The 18th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) will move to Khor Fakkan’s heritage area on Saturday, March 27, to enable residents of and visitors to the eastern region of Sharjah explore the customs and cultures of the UAE and other nations. There will be a series of performances, events, workshops and seminars.

Organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), the programme schedule for the eastern enclave comprises vibrant folk performances, art and crafts workshops, and competitions for both children and adults, in addition to kiosks that will serve up Emirati culinary treats, regional and international food and traditional condiments, costumes, jewellery and souvenirs.

'Local and global heritage'

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, SIH chairman and chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, said: “Sharjah organises this annual cultural celebration to introduce UAE’s residents and visitors to the unique facets of local and global heritage. Previously, the activities were conducted at varied locations throughout the emirate. However, as SHD 2021 is being held under the exceptional circumstances presented by the pandemic, the activities will be concentrated in the Heart of Sharjah and in Khor Fakkan.”

He added: “Under the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, SHD has been traditionally held across various cities within the emirate to provide maximum access to members of the community and the opportunity to partake in its rich agenda of activities — a majority of which are designed specifically to introduce younger generations to the diversity and richness of local and international cultural heritage.”

Don’t miss