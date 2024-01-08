Sharjah: The Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority (SPCFZA) announced that an attempt to illegally smuggle two infiltrators into the country through one of its customs terminals was foiled during an inspection of two vehicles using the latest high-tech X-ray scanners, which revealed suspicious objects in the vehicles.
Due to the proactive follow-up and constant vigilance of the inspection officers examining the data from the scanners, Sharjah Customs apprehended two infiltrators concealed in iron boxes professionally installed under the rear trunks of the vehicles.
No documents
The infiltrators were not carrying any documentation. They and the drivers of the vehicles were summarily transferred to the authorities for legal proceedings.
Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Terminals and Border Points Affairs at SPCFZA, said infiltrations constitute one of the most serious concerns for Sharjah Customs due to their negative impact on the security of society. The UAE’s considerable economic and developmental progress contribute to this threat, making the country a target for a segment of people who require constant monitoring on the part of national bodies and laws.
The successful apprehension of infiltrators reflects the groundbreaking efforts exerted by Sharjah Customs to uphold the security and safety of society, he said.
SPCFZA attaches great importance to the customs sector and endeavours to enhance the expertise and skills of its personnel at customs centres through specialised training programmes.
State-of-the-art equipment
These programmes aim to upgrade the work performance of inspection officers and develop their competencies, providing them with the most up-to-date technologies and scanning devices and thereby contributing to the apprehension of numerous violations involving goods and individuals.
HE Al Raisi noted that Sharjah Customs employs a sophisticated customs system capable of thwarting all types of smuggling attempts across the Emirate’s customs ports, based on the latest international practices. It also counters all individuals and criminal networks attempting to compromise the security of the nation and its citizens.
Al Raisi commended the Sharjah Customs officers for their unrelenting competence and vigilance in responding professionally to all kinds of smuggling attempts in order to preserve the security and safety of society.