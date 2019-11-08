Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), receiving the Guinness World Record certificate the from organisation’s representatives. Image Credit:

Sharjah: Sharjah International Book Fair broke the Guiness World Record (GWR) for the largest simultaneous book signing in one location on Thursday with 1,502 authors signing copies of their own books.

A GWR official adjudicator confirmed Sharjah International Book Fair had beaten the previous record set by 1,423 authors in Turkey in 2010.

Thousands of visitors applauded the landmark accomplishment as Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) received the certificate from the GWR official.

The signing ceremony kicked off with a message from His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, delivered by SBA chairman Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, who said, “I am honoured to convey the greetings and best wishes of Shaikh Sultan, to all participating authors. This event is another step forward for Sharjah in the Arab and global cultural arena – an outstanding intellectual and creative achievement to be remembered as a fruit of Sharjah’s efforts for more than 40 years promoting a love of books and reading. Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 wishes you all success. With the blessings of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, let’s begin the world’s largest book signing ceremony.”

Upon receiving the record certificate from the GWR official, Al Ameri, said, “We thank all the authors, publishers and volunteers for enabling us to attain this world record, which is an Emirati achievement that will go down in history. This achievement is yet another endorsement of the 40-year efforts of His Highness Shaikh Sultan, in placing books, culture and knowledge at the heart of our society. This feat is very special as it comes during a year when Sharjah is celebrating the highest recognition of culture worldwide, as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019.”

The huge halls SIBF 2019 were ablaze with excitement as, snaking its way from one end of the enormous Sharjah Expo Centre to the other, up and down isles and corridors, were row among row of seats and tables, as organisers prepared for the record-breaking simultaneous book signing.