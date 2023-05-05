AI not emotional - yet

When asked if he was worried about how artificial intelligence (AI) is taking over creative processes, the Frenchman said: “I am not really concerned because I believe that Arcane cannot be reproduced with AI. And that’s because there are some people with sensitivity that choose where you put the camera, what story you want to tell, and what emotions you want to talk about. I am not sure AI can make these choices yet”.

“You know movies are a reflection of the director’s and the scriptwriter’s vision. And if you don’t have the vision I am not sure if your end product will stand out. Maybe once AI develops that vision and true personality, then maybe yes but for the moment, no,” he added, further quelling the ‘AI vs Humans debate’.

‘Never seen before’

Dupont also decoded the innovative stylistic choices that were made to bring this unique work to life, and the challenges that the team faced in bringing the project to fruition.

“We had challenges right from the start when we spent a lot of time asking ourselves whether we were doing the right thing. It was a slow but steady process and, in the end, we made Arcane a truly never-seen-before project. You can’t really compare Arcane.”

What’s the story?

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee and produced by the French animation studio Fortiche under the supervision of Riot Games, Arcane primarily focuses on sisters Vi and Jinx, the two central characters of the series. DuPont’s presentation also touched on the evolution of such characters.

“Developing the characters took a really long time because it involved several stages – from running them past designers to making sure that they had all the important elements. All this while developing the storyboard, script and finishing everything in CGI,” explained DuPont.