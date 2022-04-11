Dubai: Emirates Draw participants and the wider public are being given a unique opportunity to win Coral Polyp planting and diving experiences, Emirates Draw coupons, an iPhone 13 Pro, and a chance to experience the Live Draw Show.

The socially responsible organisation is inviting participants to share Ramadan Iftar experiences that capture special moments with family and friends on Facebook or Instagram and tag @emiratesdraw. Each week, images will be selected and shared on Emirates Draw’s Instagram and Facebook Stories to allow for public voting, with weekly winners announced every Monday.

Grand prize winner

The competition’s Grand Prize winner will be announced on May 2 and invited onto the Live Draw Show on May 8 for the prize handover ceremony. Those interested are also invited to follow Emirates Draw’s accounts to stay up to date on the competition.

The competition will run in parallel with the weekly draw, which will continue to be broadcast via live-stream every Sunday. The latest round on Sunday night saw Dh659,960 distributed to 580 participants. Five participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh7,777 and 47 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777. Finally, 521 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

16,000 winners

Over 16,000 participants have already begun to enjoy the positive outcome of winning various prize amounts from the Dh22 million in prize money distributed to date.

The Dh100m Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by participants who match all seven numbers from right to left. Participants have another chance to try for the life-changing amount during the next draw round, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

How to play?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.