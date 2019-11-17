ABU DHABI The Shaikh Zayed Book Award has revealed the longlists in its Young Author and Children’s Literature categories for its 14th edition (2019-2020). The longlists together feature 24 works from 10 Arab countries. The ‘Young Author’ category recognises young thinkers, researchers and writers who have made great contributions and advancements in thought, language, literature, social sciences, and modern-day culture. Out of 498 submissions, works by four female and seven male writers, from six countries (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, and Oman) were chosen for the longlist. In the ‘Young Author’ category, 11 titles have made it to the longlist out of 498 received in this year’s edition; seven works classed under literature, two under scientific theses, one under arts and critical studies, and one in the subcategory of poetry.