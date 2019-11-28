حاكم الشارقة / استراحة ساحة الشهداء / افتتاح . Image Credit:

Sharjah: The Martyrs Hall was inaugurated by His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, near University City in Sharjah on Thursday.

After performing the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening, Shaikh Sultan toured the Martyrs Hall and heard a briefing on the facilities and services provided to visitors.

Shaikh Sultan watched a documentary film highlighting the stages of the construction of the Martyrs Hall, which was directed by His Highness to be constructed and participated by members of the armed forces, in memory of the martyrs of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

He also visited the exhibition which included paintings of the monuments in Sharjah, showcasing the scientific and cultural status of the emirate in various fields and levels.

The Sharjah Ruler had earlier directed the establishment of the Martyrs Hall.

The Martyrs Hall is built on an area of 180,000 square metres. It has a unique design in a golden crescent and green design. The design of the building includes a restaurant, an outdoor seating area and a 1,589metres rubber track around the Martyrs Hall.

The opening ceremony was attended by the heads of government departments in Sharjah.

The UAE pays tributes to the Emirati martyrs of its armed forces on Commemoration Day, which falls on November 30, a Saturday this year. The government has given a public holiday on December 1, Sunday, to observe Commemoration Day.