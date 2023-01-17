Dubai: Security industry professionals and organisations in the region and beyond are expected to descended upon Dubai for “Intersec Security and Safety 2023, which kicks off today (Tuesday, January 17).

The three-day event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until January 19, will showcase strategies and advanced technologies that will future-proof global safety.

The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) in Dubai is participating in the exhibition as the event’s main industry sponsor, where security systems, smart innovations, pioneering solutions and innovative services in various applications will be showcased.

The event will also highlight best practices in the security field with various local and international agencies.

Madar system

On its stand at the exhibition, SIRA displays a number of its security systems developed in the foundation’s laboratories, the most important of which is the Madar — a system that tracks moving objects of various sizes and types using GPS technology. It’s one of the largest systems of its type in the region.

The Standards and Control Department participates, for the first time, in the “Security Studio”, a game for planning security systems in commercial establishments — through which surveillance cameras and alarm devices can be installed in the plans. This game aims to raise awareness and culture of security for the public.

The Security Systems and Equipment Laboratory, in turn, participates in displaying the equipment subject to standards tests in the institution.

One of the innovations of the laboratory is a box designed to examine security cameras in the external and internal environment, regardless of their size or weight.

The box contains a thermal system and lights that are controlled by a program outside the box, which facilitates the examination process.

Courses on offer

The Security Training Affairs Department will also participate by displaying a device to check body mass of security guards. The department will also highlight eight security programs and courses — Security guards course and event guard course, the Security Supervisors Course, the Security Managers Course, the Security Devices Operators Course, the Security Devices Technician Course, the Security Devices Engineers Course, and the Transfer of Money and Valuables Course, which in turn, targets security personnel in the private security sector who are licensed by the institution.

At the exhibition, the Licensing and Permits Department is displaying at the exhibition the permit system for hazardous materials in the Emirate of Dubai.

The agency will also organise on its platform security awareness sessions and educational workshops for its visitors. Its engineers will spearhead the following topics: changes to the technical manual, exception requests for image density use, code for security consulting schemes and best practices for successful security consulting.