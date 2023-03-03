Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is slated to float into the International Space Station (ISS) today to embark on the longest Arab space mission in history. The Dragon spacecraft Endeavour is expected to complete a 24-hour flight to dock at the Harmony module of ISS. Gulf News brings you all the live updates of Crew-6 mission’s arrival and welcome ceremony at ISS. Watch this place and follow our social media channels.

Live updates:

09:40AM



Everything is go from ISS and Dragon Endeavour ready for docking. Dragon has arrived at Waypoint 2. It will pause and configure for seconds for approach 2

09:25AM



Dragon now just 250m away from ISS...

09:21AM



This is the fourth ISS trip of Dragon Endeavour.

09:15AM



Crew-5 can’t wait to see Crew-6. That means they get to go home soon, SpaceX narrator jokes... Crew-5 member Josh Cassada is in charge of making preparations to welcome Crew-6 aboard the ISS. The ship is less than 400 metres from ISS.

09:10AM



Dragon uses hypergolic propellants, rocket propellant combinations, whose components can spontaneously ignite when they come into contact with each other.

08:59AM



Sultan Al Neyadi and crew to pass over UAE now...

View from ISS of the Dragon Image Credit: NASA live broadcast/Screengrab

08:53AM



08:46AM



Dragon is now in the “Keep out sphere.” It is the second imaginary shepherd around ISS. Crew-5 member Josh Cassada is in charge of making preparations to welcome Crew-6 aboard the ISS.

The International Space Station is now above Germany.

08:34AM



Dragon set to dock into the Zenith docking port on ISS’ Harmony module and 400m away from the station. Trajectory complete at Waypoint 0.

08:29AM



Look! Live view of the Dragon Endeavour in space.

Commander Stephen Bowen (left) and pilot Warren ‘Woody’ Hoburg (right)

08:26AM



Suit leak checks initiated, commander Stephen Bowen confirms.

The spacesuits custom-fitted to each astronaut have 3D printed helmets. Suits are pressurised to check for leaks.

08:19AM



Sultan Al Neyadi has completed the process of putting the suit on. Live visuals from inside the capsule expected soon. Ground station ready to go for next sets of contracts for docking. Crew being asked to close visors, undergo suit leak procedures.

08:07AM



On Friday morning, NASA revised the time of docking from 10.17am to 9.45am [UAE time], indicating that the Dragon is ahead of its schedule for docking to the station.