Dubai: Ambitions are soaring high once again as the stage is set for the lift-off of the UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station for the historic ‘longest Arab mission in space’.

After a scrubbed launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission on Monday, Al Neyadi, 41, and the other three crew members are scheduled to blast off at 9.34am UAE time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.

09:53AM



Sultan Al Neyadi introduces 5th crew member

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Surprise! Sultan Al Neyadi introduces fifth crew member on board Dragon. Suhail, the mascot of MBRSC in its own SpaceX spacesuit.

It will be the zero-gravity indicator during the UAE Mission 2. The mascot had accompanied Hazzaa Al Mansoori in the UAE’s first space mission in 2019. It’s named after the second brightest star in the sky.

09:50AM



The Dragon nosecone open sequence has begun

09:48AM



Dragon separation confirmed

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

09:45AM



The crew is now in orbit

Launch escape system disarmed. Successful landing of the booster into the space.

09:40AM



Dragon capsule and Falcon rocket separate successfully

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

09:38AM



Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed

Second stage engine burn underway.

09:36AM



Media members watch live coverage of space launch from Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

09:34AM



Liftoff! UAE makes another giant leap into space

09:24AM



10 minutes to lift-off

Good luck! Godspeed and enjoy the ride! SpaceX wishes Crew-6

09:22AM



All system remain go for launch

Everything's still looking good for launch of Falcon-9 and Dragon endeavor just under 15 minutes from now. Everybody looks pretty calm and chill, given that they are going to space.

09:20AM



MBRSpaceCentre following the launch of CREW-6

09:15AM



What is astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi carrying to the International Space Station during the longest Arab space mission in history?

09:11AM



24.5 hour flight to the International Space Station

Once Crew-6 arrives at the International Space Station, they will officially become Expedition 68 Flight Engineers. Once onboard, they'll do something known as a direct handover, basically saying that Crew-5 and Crew-6 will be aboard the space station all together until Crew-5 comes home. Later, the Crew-6 will start the experiments for their Expedition 69.

09:07AM



T minus 29 and a half minutes

“At this point, if we hear a hold for any reason, we will have to stand down and target our backup launch opportunity tomorrow, just under 24 hours from tonight's planned launch - Kate Tice | SpaceX engineer,

09:00AM



Propellant loading has begun

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

08:48AM



Acceptable weather

“Tonight, we're expecting acceptable weather conditions for launch both at surface level and upper altitudes. Once again, our probability of violation of those conditions is only 5%…Today we have an instantaneous launch window at 12:34am. Eastern Time,” Kate Tice, SpacX engineer.

“Once we begin propellant load, there is no opportunity to change the t zero. The timing for Dragon to rendezvous with the International Space Station is down to the exact seconds. So today we only get one chance. But the good news at T minus 51 minutes and 32 seconds…we are go for launch.”

Up next is final poll for launch

09:00AM



What is Launch Escape System?

The Crew Dragon’s launch escape system (LES), consists of a set of eight SuperDraco engines. It is integrated into the spacecraft’s body. It has been armed in preparation for launch. The LES is designed to separate the spacecraft from the Falcon 9 rocket and carry the crew away to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency.

08:57AM



Crew-6 members close their helmet visors

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Crew-6 members have closed their helmet visors and Dragon launch escape system is getting armed

08:54AM



Launch director gives final go for launch

Launch director gives final go for launch and propellant load; Crew access arm is retracting.

08:45AM



Nasa SpaceX Crew-6 is ready

08:43AM



NASA’s partnership with the UAE

08:34AM



UAE Mission 2: Just one hour to lift-off!

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission are scheduled to blast off at 9.34am UAE time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.

08:29AM



Ready for launch

Mission Control Houston and The International Space Station flight control team are ready for launch. The crew in orbit is currently in a sleep period and they are scheduled to wake up at midnight Central Time.

08:17AM



Key milestones for the Crew-6 mission launch

08:11AM



'We’re quite excited for this six-month duration mission'

Speaking to NASA TV, Salem Al Marri, director general of MBRSC, said: “There's a lot we plan to do during this mission and learn from him and from the six-month mission. There's a lot of science we're going to be doing, a lot of human life sciences with over 20 different experiments with UAE universities, and international universities. So that's something really big for us.”

“We also have a very in-depth education programme where we will try and reach every school kid in the UAE, doing simple science experiments, simple YouTube videos. And of course, other than that, we'll do a lot of events where we have these live chats with astronaut with the astronaut from space with our kids and public...We’re quite excited for this six-month duration mission.”

07:58AM



Crew-6 experiments on ISS

Here’s what NASA Space-X Crew 6 will do once they reach the International Space Station

07:52AM



Highlights inside the Dragon spacecraft

07:45AM



The astronaut's diaper

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

What happens when an astronaut wants to use the toilet while in flight? Astronauts use a diaper called MAG. The Maximum Absorbency Garment is the astronaut diaper that is worn whenever astronauts can’t remove their spacesuits for long stretches of time.

07:35AM



Constant monitoring from Mission Control Houston

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Mission Control Houston constantly monitors Crew-6 mission. Employees in the commercial crew programme are working behind the scenes to make today's mission possible.

07:30AM



Hatched is closed

SpaceX closeout crew closes the hatch.

07:22AM



Why sea conditions should also be fine for the launch?

“Should for some reason Dragon needs to abort off the top of the Falcon 9, it would need to splashdown somewhere along the eastern seaboard. And you got to have good weather conditions because those astronauts will be landing in the ocean in the case of emergency and they could be there for an hour or two before they are rescued from the capsule.”

07:15AM



Up next is hatch close

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

4 suit leak checks, which included inflating the spacesuits, have been cleared. Up next is hatch close

07:10AM



It’s a go for suit leak check

Seats are rotated and reclined for lift-off. Now they are on to suit leak checks. No malfunction found. It’s a go for suit leak check

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

07:08AM



Crew-6 members wave as the NASA camerawoman leaves their capsule

07:00AM



SpaceX is now doing some of their checks and operations in parallel rather than sequentially and that will reduce the total time of the operation starting right now by about 27 minutes

06:58AM



Explained: A clogged filter was the reason the previous flight was scrubbed

06:55AM



A big thumbs-up

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Sultan gives a big thumbs-up as walks through the White Room of the crew access arm to enter the capsule

06:50AM



Walking through the 'White Room'

Crew-6 members are walking through the “White Room” on the crew access arm to enter their Dragon capsule Endeavour

06:49AM



Tower elevator to the access arm

Here is a look at the tower elevator which is dubbed as the space elevator with ground button denoting Earth and the 255th floor button denoting Space

06:47AM



Crew-6 members take the “space elevator”

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

06:45AM



Customary 'Astro lean'

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Crew-6 members perform the customary “astro lean” looking up at their rocket in their spacesuits just before the crew ingress

06:42AM



Best of luck to Crew-6

Salem Al Marri, director general of MBRSC, tweets exciting and nervous moments and wishes best of luck to Crew-6

06:40AM



Crew-6 arrive at Launch Complex 39A

Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues arrive at Launch Complex 39A and have a final look at the Falcon 9 rocket before heading to the Crew Access Arm.

06:32AM



Approaching the launch pad

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

The Crew-6 members are approaching the launch pad in Launch Complex 39 A at the Kennedy Space Centre

06:27AM



Al Neyadi’s family bids bye

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Al Neyadi is travelling to the launch pad in this sleek Tesla bearing the number plate CRW DR6N. Al Neyadi’s family bids bye to him as the Crew-6 leave for the launch pad

06:24AM



Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Look! A black Tesla customised to carry Crew-6 flying on Dragon Endeavour bearing the number plate CRW DR6N

06:21AM



We are going today!

Yalla! We are going today! Sultan Al Neyadi tells family members

06:20AM



Crew-6 walk out

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Crew-6 members meet their families to bid bye for the second time in three days

06:16AM



Crew-6 members walk out of the crew quarters

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

Crew-6 members walk out of the crew quarters inside the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for the second time.

06:01AM



We are all ready!

05:56AM



The primary crew

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

05:55AM



'Sultan of Space'

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA

05:52AM



Final preparations in their spacesuits

Image Credit: Screengrab/NASA