On the second day of the sixth edition of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 in Dubai, the panel discussion titled "The Power of the UAE: Graduate Success Stories" brought together an inspiring group of alumni to share their unique career journeys and insights.

Moderated by Varun Jain, Founder and CEO of UniHawk, the session featured Hazel Sunny, a Heriot Watt alumna with experience at SAP & MSD; Sanya Jain, a content editor at Bloomingdale's and former Middlesex student; Mohammad Murtaza Sharif, a Murdoch University graduate and Data Analytics Experience Associate at Deloitte Middle East; and Ahmed Ellahi, an ACCA graduate turned lecturer at Phoenix Financial Training.

Sanya Jain reflected on her path to becoming a senior editor at Bloomingdale's, despite coming from a family of doctors and engineers. "When I was in university, I was deeply involved in one-to-one marketing, and I didn't realize at the time that my passion for this field would eventually shape my career. I chose not to go abroad because I knew that Dubai had everything I was looking for, and it was the right moment for me to realise that this was the place I wanted to be," she shared.

Mohammad Murtaza Sharif emphasised the value of gaining diverse experiences, particularly through international exposure. "I've always believed in the importance of gaining diverse experiences. Going abroad exposes you to different cultures and perspectives, which is invaluable. It's not just about saving money; it's about the diversity and the opportunities it brings. You meet people from various backgrounds, which broadens your horizon. It's essential to do your due diligence, network, and make connections. Even if you study abroad, it's crucial to bring that knowledge back home to make a difference here," he said.

Hazel Sunny discussed the importance of following one's passion and staying true to oneself. "For me, it was about staying true to myself. I chose to stay here because I believed it was the best fit for me. I knew my family supported me, and I wanted to prove that I could succeed on my terms. It’s important to follow your passion and not just what others expect of you," she advised.

Ahmed Ellahi highlighted the benefits of staying in the UAE for higher education and career development. "The advantages of staying back are numerous. First, you have everything you need here. If you want substance and a good qualification, you can find it right here. For me, it was about following my passion and not just chasing money. I wanted to give back to my community, and I found my calling in education and mentorship. It's about finding the right fit for yourself and pursuing it with dedication," he said.