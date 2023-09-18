Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi, the home Emirate of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, on Sunday night lit up its iconic buildings to mark his historic homecoming today.
The UAE capital is all set for a grand ceremony to welcome back the ‘Sultan of Space’ who is arriving home after performing the longest Arab space mission and the first spacewalk by an Arab.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office shared a video showing the iconic buildings in the Capital all lit up with images of the country’s space hero and messages about his grand homecoming.
Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, who hails from Al Ain, is a former network engineer with the UAE Armed Forces, before he joined the UAE astronaut programme.
He spent 6 months in microgravity on board the International Space Station (ISS), thereby setting a record for being the longest Arab in space.
Boarding 'Al Ain'
UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is flying home in 'Al Ain', a UAE government aircraft, with key officials of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, is expected to set foot in his homeland again later today.
“Dar Zayed (Home of Zayed) awaits the hero’s return to the homeland,” MBRSC said in a new video posted on X.
Al Neyadi’s historic mission was named “Zayed Ambition 2” as it was the second edition of the UAE Astronaut Programme which aimed to fulfil the ambition of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Al Neyadi sent out a tweet Monday showing him with MBRSC officials boarding the aircraft bound for the UAE.