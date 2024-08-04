What is a Perseid Meteor Shower?

The Perseid Meteor Shower is considered the best meteor shower of the year. According to NASA, Perseids frequently leave long “wakes” of light and colour behind them as they streak through Earth’s atmosphere. With swift and bright meteors, the Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour. They occur with warm summer nighttime weather allowing sky watchers to comfortably view them.

Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel

Perseids are also known for their fireballs. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and colour that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of cometary material.

From 7pm to 1am, guests can enjoy the viewing experience at Mleiha’s specially prepared campsite, with the picturesque Mleiha desert in the background.

Peak time

The Perseids Meteor Shower is expected to peak with up to 100 meteors per hour, offering a breathtaking celestial show.

In addition to the meteor shower observation, the event features a variety of engaging activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages.

Participants can observe the moon and planets through telescopes, attend a presentation on the meteor shower by expert astronomers, and participate in an interactive session focused on comets.

Exciting astronomy themed quizzes while observing the meteor shower, led by astronomy experts, have also been planned.