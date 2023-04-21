Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is on the longest Arab mission on the International Space Station (ISS) has sported a kandura to wish Eid from space.
Al Neyadi shared a video on social media to send the special Eid greetings along with “little astronaut” Suhail, the mascot of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).
The stuffed toy used for indicating the microgravity environment first appears in the video, wearing a tiny kandura instead of the SpaceX spacesuit.
Al Neyadi then gives a quick tour of the orbital laboratory with a festive song in the background as he floats along with Suhail to the Cupola observatory module of the space station.
Once the exterior views from the Cupola is shown, Al Neyadi pops up on the screen in the traditional Emirati attire. He then greets everyone by saying Assalamu alaikum and conveys his Eid wishes in Arabic.
He mentions in his Arabic post that he usually spends Eid with his family and children, but today he is with his friend Suhail on the ISS and sends his wishes to the leaders of the country and everyone else.
“Today, I’ll be celebrating Eid with my trusty companion Suhail. On this blessed occasion I send my warmest greetings to my family, friends, and everyone back on Earth. May this special occasion bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!,” he added in his post in English.