Dubai: On Laylat Al Qadr, observed as the Night of Power during Ramadan, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi sent a perfect gift from space — a video of Mecca and Madina lit up at night, with the Grand Mosque shining bright.
The Najmonaut (Arab astronaut) who is currently on the longest Arab space mission on the International Space Station (ISS), presented it is as a gift dedicated to “Salman’s children,” referring to King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the blessed nights of the holy month.
The video shows Mecca and Madina fully lit up and the striking visuals of the Grand Mosque, the holiest site for Muslims, shining bright.
Al Neyadi also pans the video to show Jeddah and other parts of the Kingdom.
He said it was “dedicated to the country of the Two Holy Mosques, the land of revelation and the land of the message.”
“From the International Space Station, a gift for Salman’s children on these blessed nights. Dedication to the country of the Two Holy Mosques, the land of revelation and the land of the message, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said the translation of his post in Arabic which added emojis of the Moon, star, and the flag of Saudi Arabia.
Al Neyadi’s special gift came as crowds of worshipers performed Isha and Taraweeh prayers on Monday at the Grand Mosque to glorify the 27th night of the blessed month of Ramadan, while observing the last 10 days of Ramadan considered as the most blessed by several Muslims.
The video has gone viral with several followers thanking him for the special footage.