Sharjah: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Wednesday announced that it will host the next edition of ‘A Call from Space’ series in Sharjah on July 6.

The live video call session with UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) undertaking the longest Arab space mission in history, will be held in collaboration with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAAST) and University of Sharjah.

https://twitter.com/DXBMediaOffice/status/1676466872382889984/photo/1

Live interaction

In this unique roadshow, attendees will get the opportunity to interact live with Al Neyadi.

“The upcoming “A Call from Space” gathering will be held at the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology on Thursday, commencing from 1.20pm. Doors will open at 12.20pm and close at 1.10pm,” stated MBRSC, the agency behind the UAE Astronaut Programme.

Given the limited seating capacity, those interested are encouraged to confirm their participation by visiting the event tab on the website of MBRSC.

The series has so far drawn in more than 7,500 attendees across its previous seven sessions, offering a sneak peek into Al Neyadi’s life on the ISS and a unique chance to converse with him.

4 months of space experiments

Al Neyadi has now spent more than four months in space as he continues to work on various scientific experiments and maintenance on board the ISS.

Some of the work done by Al Neyadi over the past month includes conducting air sampling test on the Dragon CRS-28 to make sure that the air quality is not contaminated in the spacecraft and working in the Microgravity Science Glovebox for the Ring-Sheared Drop experiment that may aid in better understanding neurodegenerative diseases and potentially contribute to the development of advanced materials.

He also used the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to capture images of the retina to understand how microgravity affects eyes during long duration missions and did other maintenance tasks at different locations on the ISS.