Umm Al Quwain:The Umm Al Quwain edition of “A Call from Space” event, hosted by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, in collaboration with Umm Al Quwain University, unfolded with an impressive turnout of a diverse audience, spanning students, government dignitaries, and space enthusiasts, who came together for a unique live conversation with the UAE’s proud representative in space.

The event was attended by Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre; Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court of Umm Al Quwain; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and several directors from the emirate’s federal and local departments.

The Umm Al Quwain edition saw the presence of Sultan’s children and his father, Saif Al Neyadi. They made a personal appearance, much to his surprise.

Al Neyadi expressed his delight and extended warm wishes on behalf of their family. A heartwarming moment ensued when Sultan mentioned he would return the toys, which had accompanied him to space, alongside Suhail.

At the event’s start, Sultan eagerly welcomed the guests, expressing his enthusiasm to engage with the people of Umm Al Quwain and address their questions, fulfilling their shared passion for space.

Commenting on the occasion, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of the MBRSC, said: “We deeply thank the people of Umm Al Quwain for coming and making the event truly special. The impressive turnout underscores the event’s significance and the collaborative spirit that made it a resounding success.

"While this journey began with Sultan, the overwhelming support and keen interest of the people have made it a mission of every UAE resident. This endeavour has undeniably elevated UAE’s stature in space exploration, and the nation’s engagement has further magnified its impact.”

Umm Al Quwain University hosted more than 300 attendees, all spellbound by Sultan’s enlightening discussion. His engagement offered a deep dive into the details of his mission, acclaimed as the longest Arab space mission in history.

Addressing a range of interesting inquiries, Al Neyadi provided insights into critical areas such as the ISS navigation system, his return preparations, and reflections on his transformative past six months.

Al Marri said, “In an unparalleled endeavour, we have journeyed through all seven Emirates with our ‘A Call from Space’ initiative, with the last UAE edition being hosted in Umm Al Quwain. True to our commitment, we have provided each emirate with an immersive space experience, and the response has been beyond commendable. As we eagerly anticipate Sultan’s return, I wish to extend heartfelt gratitude to Sultan’s family, the people who attended the event and Umm Al Quwain University for hosting the event.”

Marking Al Neyadi’s pivotal sixth month in orbit, this mission has set novel milestones for an Arab astronaut, including executing the first Arab spacewalk and undertaking critical scientific experiments. As the ‘A Call from Space’ initiative reaches its last leg, it has offered over 10,000 participants an exclusive interaction with Al Neyadi. This engagement has enriched their comprehension of his mission specifics, the details of life on the ISS, and the broader understanding of space exploration.