Dubai: The AFC Asian Cup is well underway, and has been carried out across the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
As the tournament enters its second week, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has released a special photo to mark the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and snapped a photo of the revamped Al Maktoum Stadium – set to host tomorrow’s match between Iran and Iraq.
The KhalifaSat took the stunning image 684 kilometres from above the Earth’s surface.
The KhalifaSat is an earth observation satellite was launched in October 2018 and is set to orbit the Earth from pole to pole at a distance of 613 km.
The hexagonally designed satellite has two decks as well as an upper sun shield made of a carbon fibre reinforced polymer that protects the sensitive camera system from the extreme environment in space, specifically temperature fluctuations and radiation.
The KhalifaSat works essentially like a super-focused camera in space powered by the sun.