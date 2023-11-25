Abu Dhabi: Emirates Foundation on Saturday announced that the final stage of SANID Championship 2023 will be held on November 27 at the multipurpose hall in Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi.
Over the course of three weeks, volunteer teams from across the UAE have engaged in the championship. Now, the nine qualified teams will compete in the finals for first place.
SANID Championship 2023 is a competition that aims to showcase the emergency response skills and crisis readiness of the UAE’s most skilled volunteers.
Organised by Emirates Foundation’s SANID Programme, the UAE’s emergency response volunteer programme, the championship provides an opportunity for socially responsible volunteers to demonstrate their abilities and stay actively engaged.
The first three rounds of the championship have brought together teams from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and the northern emirates.
Challenges
These teams competed against each other in a series of challenging tasks that covered various areas, including first aid, lifting the injured, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, fire extinguishing and suppression, among others.
While the Championship has been a bonding experience for the participating volunteers, each of the qualified teams will strive for top honours as they showcase their emergency response capabilities at the finals.
Significantly, the SANID Championship serves as a platform to highlight the preparedness of the local community in the UAE and its collaboration with national emergency authorities to effectively manage any crisis.
In October, Emirates Foundation officially launched the SANID Championship 2023 whereby volunteers from around the UAE put their crisis response skills to the test.
Through this competition, Emirates Foundation aims to celebrate and instil a culture of volunteering.
SANID Championship 2023 is being held in collaboration with the strategic partner the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority; hosting partners Fatima College of Health Sciences, RAK Medical and Health Sciences University, Ajman Creative Hub and Khalifa University; SANID Programme’s partners Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence, General Command of Civil Defence - Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Al Wahda Football Club; and Emirates Foundation’s partners Dolphin Energy, Oxy, Total Energies and Borealis.