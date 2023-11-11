Abu Dhabi: As part of public awareness campaigns, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority is displaying home safety messages on screens in shopping malls and commercial centres in the cities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
They aim to spread knowledge about how to act in emergency situations, the importance of preventing home fires and common dangers at home. The initiative comes as part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance community safety.
The Corporate Communications Department of the Authority is working to implement this initiative effectively, as it designs and produces awareness content, ensures that they are displayed appropriately, builds partnerships with commercial centres, and provides the necessary information to the public to ensure their safety and the safety of their property.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Yasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, stressed in a media statement the importance of this initiative, saying: “We always strive to increase awareness of fire and public safety risks among various segments of society. By displaying awareness materials in commercial centres, we also seek to reach the largest possible segment of people and provide them with the knowledge necessary to act safely and effectively in emergency situations.”