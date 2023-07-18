Abu Dhabi: A fine will be slapped on entities that fail to adhere with fire safety compliance rules in the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) issued a reminder recently that based on the UAE Cabinet Resolution No.24 of the year 2012 regarding the organisation of Civil Defence services in the country, a penalty will be imposed in case of the absence of a Civil Defence license or a certificate of compliance with fire safety and prevention requirements.
The fine for this violation is Dh10,000, the authority said.
Campaign to curb fire hazards
In May, Abu Dhabi launched an emirate-wide initiative to reduce fire hazards in its public buildings and facilities.
The Field Survey Initiative by the ADCDA aims to protect communities and property in Abu Dhabi, and covers industrial, commercial and service sectors.
Under the initiative, the ADCDA is deploying inspections teams to ensure compliance with safety and prevention measures. Inspectors also check on the presence and maintenance of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, evacuation emergency signage, and other tools and equipment.
The inspections precede sweltering summer temperatures in the UAE, which tend to elevate fire hazards.