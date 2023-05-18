Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched an emirate-wide initiative to reduce fire hazards in its public buildings and facilities.
The Field Survey Initiative by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) aims to protect communities and property in Abu Dhabi, and covers industrial, commercial and service sectors.
Under the initiative, the ADCDA is now deploying inspections teams to ensure compliance with safety and prevention measures. Inspectors also check on the presence and maintenance of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, evacuation emergency signage, and other tools and equipment.
The inspections precede sweltering summer temperatures in the UAE, which tend to elevate fire hazards.