Fire safety is one of the most crucial securities we need. According to the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services (CTIF), in 2020 alone, there were 68 million calls to fire and rescue services registered in 48 countries, in which 3.3 billion people lived (42 per cent of the world's population), of all of the calls, 3.9 million were related to fires, 20.6 thousand people died during these fires, and 69.5 thousand people were injured

NAFFCO has been promoting fire safety and security for 31 years. It is committing to deliver dynamic, integrated, and innovative solutions for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of protecting people’s life, property, and the environment across over 100 countries.

CEO of NAFFCO, Khaled Al Khatib states, “NAFFCO is a major player worldwide in the field of fire protection total solution. We are a leading company protecting life and property and the environment.”

Since its founding in 1991, NAFFCO has sought to become one of the largest in-house fire protection engineering companies worldwide with a total of 8.5 million square feet of manufacturing facilities. It provides complete solutions under one roof for all types of high-quality firefighting equipment, fire protection systems, fire alarms, addressable emergency systems, security systems, and custom-made vehicles. Its sales reach over 100 countries with sophisticated distribution channels, which guarantee impeccable post-sale services and a dynamic development catering to clients’ needs across regions and sectors.

As Ahmad Al Khatib, Group Managing Director at NAFFCO says, “the market comes with new demands and requirements over time and this requires us default to develop and invent in order to cater to these new requirements."

NAFFCO never stops succeeding in improving and perfecting its products and services with the aim of effectiveness and efficiency. For instance, it developed and implemented an IoT-based system, which offers full-scale monitoring of its fire pumps and alarm panels. A faulty pump or fire emergency will trigger alarms which provide golden opportunities for the facility managers and authorities to take prompt responses.

The company has been providing state-of-art and efficient products as well as end-to-end and integrated services across different sectors, such as airports, residential buildings, oil and gas mines, and thousands of prestigious jobs worldwide. One well-known example that wins the applause of its expertise is Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building located in Dubai, UAE. NAFFCO takes up and tackles the challenge of ensuring safety in this level of high-rise buildings and adapting quick responsive evacuation methodologies.

By associating with international fire institutions and labs like UL, FM, LPCB, and BSI, NAFFCO developed over 10 innovative and certified products that are recognised globally, and it will continuously carry the torch of ensuring fire and life safety for the people and the environment through innovation.

NAFFCO is a firm believer in the education of increasing safety standards. Group Managing Director at NAFFCO, Ali Al Khatib elaborates, “RMG sectors headed by alliance and our court started implementing stringent safety policy and NAFFCO is one of the main contributors with all education materials and training to upgrade these standards. ”