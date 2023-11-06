Ajman, UAE: In a remarkable feat, Ajman Police has secured the top position in response time on a global scale, setting a new record in 2022.
The police force achieved an astonishing response time of 2 minutes and 28 seconds, a milestone that not only breaks records locally but also strengthens the nation’s standing in the global competitiveness arena.
This record accomplishment is a testament to the relentless efforts of Ajman Police in ensuring the swiftest response to emergency and critical reports. The organisation has embarked on an array of innovative projects and initiatives aimed at guaranteeing that patrols reach incident scenes within the targeted timeframe.
Key to this success has been the substantial enhancements made to their operations rooms, which now feature state-of-the-art systems and technologies.
Additionally, traffic and security patrols have been equipped with advanced devices that streamline the electronic receipt of reports from the operations room, enabling them to pinpoint the location of emergency reports rapidly and with pinpoint accuracy.
This monumental achievement underscores Ajman Police’s unwavering commitment to public safety and its dedication to remaining at the forefront of emergency response services both locally and on the global stage.
It serves as a remarkable example of how innovation and technology can be harnessed to deliver more effective and timely emergency services, ensuring the security and well-being of the community.