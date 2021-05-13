Abu Dhabi: Ukrainian expats Zyad Salovm and Viorika Petryshena and Emirati couple Nasser Rashed Salem Rashed Alkaabi and Wadhha Salem Ali Mohammed were among UAE’s blessed parents to welcome their newborn babies on the auspicious day of Eid Al Fitr today.
Salovm and Viorika were blessed with a baby boy, while Alkaabi and Wadhha had a baby girl.
The first arrival, Baby Daniel, was born exactly at 12am, weighing 2,770 grams. Baby Mousa came soon after, weighing 2,450 grams.
The thrilled parents said they are grateful to the Almighty for their bundles of joy. “We have been longing for the arrival of our baby since Viorika became pregnant. This is our fourth child,” said Zyad Salovm.
“We knew that the delivery would be happening around the Eid celebrations. But we never expected that Baby Mousa would arrive on the Eid Al Fitr day to add to our joy. We are truly blessed and will cherish this happiness forever,” said Nasser Alkaabi.
They also thanked the medical and nursing staff at Burjeel Hospital for the care and service during the entire period.
Dr Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital, said: “We at Burjeel Hospital are very happy for Zyad Salovm and Viorika Petryshena on the birth of their baby boy. To be blessed with a baby on a special day is an incredible feeling. We wish the family and the baby a very happy and healthy life.”
Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: “The birth of a child always brings joy and happiness. We wish the baby and parents the very best and a happy and healthy life.”
‘Precious gift from God’
At the Aster Hospital, Qusais, Dubai, the 3.05kg baby of Indian expats Rubeena Laeeq and Faizy Khan was the first delivery on Eid.
“I can’t express my happiness in words. This is the most precious gift from God . ‘Alhamdulillah’ on the day of Eid,” said Khan.
Attending doctor Dr Shuchita Meherishi, Specialist - Obstetrics And Gynecology, said: “I am very happy that the parents were blessed with a beautiful healthy baby on this auspicious occasion. May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.”