Parents say they feel truly blessed to be welcoming their newborns today

Zyad Salovm with Baby Daniel at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. The little bundle of joy was born exactly at 12am weighing 2,770 grams. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Ukrainian expats Zyad Salovm and Viorika Petryshena and Emirati couple Nasser Rashed Salem Rashed Alkaabi and Wadhha Salem Ali Mohammed were among UAE’s blessed parents to welcome their newborn babies on the auspicious day of Eid Al Fitr today.

Salovm and Viorika were blessed with a baby boy, while Alkaabi and Wadhha had a baby girl.

The first arrival, Baby Daniel, was born exactly at 12am, weighing 2,770 grams. Baby Mousa came soon after, weighing 2,450 grams.

Baby Mousa, weighing 2,450 grams, was also born at Burjeel Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

The thrilled parents said they are grateful to the Almighty for their bundles of joy. “We have been longing for the arrival of our baby since Viorika became pregnant. This is our fourth child,” said Zyad Salovm.

“We knew that the delivery would be happening around the Eid celebrations. But we never expected that Baby Mousa would arrive on the Eid Al Fitr day to add to our joy. We are truly blessed and will cherish this happiness forever,” said Nasser Alkaabi.

They also thanked the medical and nursing staff at Burjeel Hospital for the care and service during the entire period.

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital, said: “We at Burjeel Hospital are very happy for Zyad Salovm and Viorika Petryshena on the birth of their baby boy. To be blessed with a baby on a special day is an incredible feeling. We wish the family and the baby a very happy and healthy life.”

Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, said: “The birth of a child always brings joy and happiness. We wish the baby and parents the very best and a happy and healthy life.”

‘Precious gift from God’

At the Aster Hospital, Qusais, Dubai, the 3.05kg baby of Indian expats Rubeena Laeeq and Faizy Khan was the first delivery on Eid.

Faizy Khan with his newborn baby at Aster Hospital, Qusais Image Credit: Supplied

“I can’t express my happiness in words. This is the most precious gift from God . ‘Alhamdulillah’ on the day of Eid,” said Khan.