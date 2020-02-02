Emirates Post PO Box Image Credit:

Dubai: Emirates Post is encouraging customers to renew their PO Box before February 29 to avoid additional costs by offering them the chance to win the latest iPhone 11.

Individuals who renew their existing PO Box or subscribe for a new one before February 29 are automatically eligible to enter the electronic draw.

Customers can rent or renew their PO Box at any Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centre, via the website www.epg.gov.ae or the EPG Mobile Services app. A representative from the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) will be overseeing the draw and announcing the winners during the first week of March.

Yousef Al Khaja, Chief Business Officer – Retail, Emirates Post, said: “Emirates Post is thrilled to launch this campaign and encourage individuals to rent or renew their PO Box before the deadline to enjoy the many benefits a personal PO Box offers. We have enhanced the customer experience and journey at our Customer Happiness Centres to ensure people encounter a quick and seamless process while managing their mail and parcels. At Emirates Post, customer happiness is a top priority and we are continuously looking at ways of introducing new services and bringing more value to PO Box customers in the near future.”

Having a PO Box in the UAE has benefits such as reduced charges, secure mail and convenient access. The yearly cost for having a personal PO Box is more cost-efficient for customers who receive mail and parcels on a regular basis. Individuals who have a PO Box only pay five per cent Value Added Tax on the value of their shipments, whereas those who don’t have a PO Box pay additional fees for each shipment received, which include the cost for using a Public PO Box, VAT, as well as admin fees. In some cases, custom fees might apply depending on the shipment type and value, which are determined by the customs authority.

Individuals who prefer to keep their home address private can use a personal PO Box and can choose a convenient location by selecting a PO Box at an Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centre or PO Box shelter nearest to their home or work.