Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urged Emiratis to adhere to the moral legacy of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan when using social media platforms.
Sheikh Mohammed issued 10 guidelines that Emiratis, who represent their country on digital platforms, need to follow strictly, when they share information or expressing their opinions on social media.
The guidelines came as an answer to the question Sheikh Mohammed raised about the characteristics for an Emirati person when using social media.
Earlier last month, Sheikh Mohammed wrote an open letter to residents and citizens, urging them not to harm the UAE's image on social media.
He said that good Emiratis are those who appreciate the good word, beautiful images and interact with positivity with others’ thoughts, and other cultures and societies.
"We want Emiratis who help others by sharing information, ideas, social and human initiatives that are widespread in the country," he wrote.
He urged citizens to be confident, accept differences and bridge gaps with others, and reflect the humble nature and love of Emiratis, and the UAE’s love and openness towards others.
Sheikh Mohammed's 10 guidelines for social media:
Sheikh Mohammed's 10 guidelines for social media:
- A person who reflects Zayed’s image and ethics when interacting with people
- A person who reflects what the UAE has accomplished in knowledge, culture and civilization
- A person who shies away from swearing and insulting, and avoids shameful conversation
- A knowledgeable personality who uses argument and logic in conversation
- A person who appreciates good words, beautiful images and positive interaction with minds, cultures and societies
- An informed person who is useful to others and spreads ideas and social and humanitarian initiatives which are proliferate in the UAE
- A person who is integrated with global surroundings, speaks their language, addresses their issues and positively interacts with their future
- A self-confident person who accepts diversity and builds bridges with other people
- A person who reflects UAE’s modesty, goodness, love of others and openness for other peoples
- A personality who adores the nation, is proud of it and sacrifice for it