10 guidelines for Emiratis who represent their country on digital platforms

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urged Emiratis to adhere to the moral legacy of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan when using social media platforms.

Sheikh Mohammed issued 10 guidelines that Emiratis, who represent their country on digital platforms, need to follow strictly, when they share information or expressing their opinions on social media.

The guidelines came as an answer to the question Sheikh Mohammed raised about the characteristics for an Emirati person when using social media.

Earlier last month, Sheikh Mohammed wrote an open letter to residents and citizens, urging them not to harm the UAE's image on social media.

He said that good Emiratis are those who appreciate the good word, beautiful images and interact with positivity with others’ thoughts, and other cultures and societies.

"We want Emiratis who help others by sharing information, ideas, social and human initiatives that are widespread in the country," he wrote.

He urged citizens to be confident, accept differences and bridge gaps with others, and reflect the humble nature and love of Emiratis, and the UAE’s love and openness towards others.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued guidelines on the attitude Emiratis must adhere to when using social media: