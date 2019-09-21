Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that the UAE government is in need of new competencies with exceptional talents and skills.

On his twitter page yesterday, Shaikh Mohammad said: “We are looking for new competencies and talents with exceptional skills and passion to serve their country”.

Shaikh Mohammad shared a video along with the tweet, outlining the most important achievements made by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development since its inception in 2003.

According to the video, the centre has graduated more than 600 leaders who assumed various leadership positions including nine ministers and assistant undersecretaries, 35 directors-general, executives and 16 prominent figures in various fields.

Themed “Join the Elite”, the video also invited Emirati people to join the elite and influential leaders by registering in the third batch of the Impactful Leaders Programme at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development at the Executive Office of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Impactful Leaders Programme, designed in collaboration with international universities, attracts Emirati employees from various entities in the public and private sectors. The third batch of the programme, which can register up to 30 employees, will develop eight key leadership capacities of the trainees: strategic foresight, global citizenship, entrepreneurial thinking, passion, commitment, value creation, diversity and engagement. It will also focus on caring for human beings first and the development of flexibility and curiosity (in trainees).

Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, director-general of the Executive Office in Dubai, said: “The Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development aims to develop new national leaders in collaboration with the best international specialised institutions so as to support leadership sector in the country with top national cadres. The impactful leaders’ programme will offer leadership courses, research projects, international trips and new initiatives developed by trainees themselves.