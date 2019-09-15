Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: As part of Dubai’s drive to boost the quality of services, the top three best- and worst-performing government entities in customer happiness will be announced on January 18, 2020.

This was announced by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Sunday.

The rankings of government service centres will be based on the results of the Happiness Index of Dubai Government.

Sheikh Hamdan also directed authorities to announce the results of the Happiness Index of Dubai Government every year in January.

“We will announce the results of the Happiness Index every year to promote transparency, and monitor and improve the quality of services provided. All government entities should work to constantly raise the quality of their customer service.

"I expect a lot from the teams working to deliver services. Their work will contribute significantly to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness. Our objective is to set a high quality benchmark for government services. The results of the Happiness Index will be announced in January every year,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The Happiness Index of the Dubai Government is a comprehensive measure of the service quality of government entities in Dubai. I will personally follow up on efforts to improve quality, ease of access and speed of services,” he added.

Monitoring

In a tweet on Sunday, Sheikh Hamdan stated: "We are committed to full transparency in announcing these results. We expect Customer Happiness to be treated as a priority as the goal is to serve and satisfy every customer of government services in the emirate."

Sheikh Hamdan stated: "I will personally monitor Dubai’s drive to boost the quality of services. I expect a lot of teams to achieve unprecedented success. All entities must realize that we all work under the leadership of @HHShkMohd, who only recognises excellence and being No. 1."