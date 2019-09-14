Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship’s centre in Fujairah is the best performing service centre. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE’s top five performing centers have been revealed, getting a five-star rating and a two-month salary as bonus for their teams in recognition of their outstanding performance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday revealed the UAE’s five best and lowest performing service center.

Taking the best centre position was Fujairah's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, while Sharjah's Emirates Post received the worst ranking.

Top-ranked service centres:

Fujairah's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

Ajman Centre-Ministry of Education

Ajman Traffic and Licensing Centre-Ministry of Interior

Wasit Police Station in Sharjah-Ministry of Interior

Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme

Lowest-ranked service centres:

Emirates Post Centre-Al Khan, Sharjah

Dubai’s Muhaisnah Preventive Medicine Centre-Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

Sharjah Centre of General Pension and Social Security Authority

Bani Yas Social Affairs Centre Abu Dhabi-Ministry of Community Development

Fujairah’s Tawteen Centre - Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

“Government services are the citizens' direct contact point with their government. Improving and developing such services is a key and continuous priority,” Shaikh Mohammad said, adding: “The quality of services is a developing not fixed target. The expectations of today’s people are different from that of 5 or 10 years ago”.

Service centres, ministries and entities, along with ministers, managers and services provided will undergo an annual evaluation, with transparent reporting of results, Shaikh Mohammed further said.

Boldness

"We have the audacity to evaluate ourselves and our teams because the cost of hiding mistakes is high," he stressed.

Following the results, Shaikh Mohammad issued directives to immediately replace the directors of the worst centers with others who know to deal with the public.

He also ordered the director-generals of the body or authority to which the worst centres belong to closely monitor their entities and improve centers' performance in a month that he will personally visit and inspect.

“Our government is dynamic, changing and keeping pace with the aspirations of the people. Those who cannot keep up with us can rest, away from the public and field work,” the Vice President highlighted, adding that we live in an open and interconnected world and no one can mask his shortcomings.

Every worker is a star

"Every hard worker is a star and a model we celebrate. The field assessment gives us more accurate reports. We will engage citizens in evaluating services, officials, and policies that affect their lives”, Shaikh Mohammad reaffirmed.

The evaluation process has covered more than 600 service centres across the country where the results came based on extensive field studies carried out by teams from the Office of the Prime Minister.

For two months, the teams have made daily visits to various government centers in the country, followed-up on their work mechanisms and measured the satisfaction and happiness of customers.

Accordingly, Shaikh Mohammad ordered the re-training of cadres working in the least performing services centres in addition to centres that received poor and average rating.

Follow-up committee

Shaikh Mohammad also ordered the formation of a follow-up committee to develop preventive medicine services and ID centers which operate under its umbrella in the country.

As per Shaikh Mohammad’s directives, private sector centers to which the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation outsourced its services, such as Tas'heel and Tadbeer, will be subjected to a comprehensive assessment of their levels of service delivery, to measure their efficiency and ability to meet the high standards adopted by the government in this field.

Not only this, the government service centers, which are among the worst rated, will have their star-rating withdrawn for the moment and will not be given back until they improve their services.

