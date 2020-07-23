Ras Al Khaimah Medical District and the emirate’s emergency crisis and disaster management team will implement the health campaign, which will also be rolled out within the time frame of the national screening plan. Image Credit: AFP

Ras Al Khaimah: Citizens and residents in Ras Al Khaimah can now avail of free COVID-19 tests.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, instructed the Ministry of Health and Prevention to conduct free COVID-19 tests for both citizens and residents in the emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah Medical District and the emirate’s emergency crisis and disaster management team will implement the health campaign, which will also be rolled out within the time frame of the national screening plan.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team, announced the opening of seven health centres and four hospitals in addition to preventive medicine and mobile medical teams and Shaikh Saud Charitable School in Al-Mairid area to conduct free test for COVID 19 for all citizens, residents and workers in various commercial establishments, industrial and construction sectors, commercial centers, foodstuff stores, delivery services, etc within the framework of the government’s efforts to preserve the health of the public and early detection of the infected people and achieving safety in the work environment.

The decision was announced during a remote meeting of members of the local emergency crisis and disaster team in Ras Al-Khaimah chaired by Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Department of Economic Development, the municipality of Ras Al-Khaimah, the Department of Public Services, and the Centre for Emergency, Crisis and Disasters in Ras Al-Khaimah, and concerned authorities in the emirate.

The meeting discussed the developments of living with the coronavirus pandemic in Ras Al Khaimah, and details related to increasing the number of laboratory tests in the emirate. The meeting highlighted the follow-up efforts of the inspection teams on precautionary and preventive measures. Visits to the labour ’ accommodations, which have not been previously inspected, were emphasised to reinforce safety and preventive measures.

Major General Al Nuaimi said: “This step reflects the leadership’s keenness to expand the scope of tests for COVID-19 in line with its efforts to early detection of infected people to provide them with the necessary medical care and reduce outbreaks of infection, especially with the return of employees to their headquarters with 100 per cent capacity, which in turn will contribute to enhancing the quality of a healthy life among all segments of society.”

Dr. Abdullah Fadl Al Nuaimi, Director of Ras Al-Khaimah Medical District and member of the Ras Al Khaimah Emergency and Crisis and Disasters team, said that the medical district has designated seven health centres distributed along the geographical area in the emirate represented in each of the centres of Ras Al-Khaimah, Al-Manai’i, Al-Jazeera Al Hamra, Al Mairid, Al Rams, Al-Dhait, and Al Digdaga, in addition to Ibrahim Obaid Allah Hospitals, Saqr Hospital, Abdullah Bin Omran Hospital and Shaam Hospital where they have already started receiving the public after obtaining appointment via phone call to the mentioned centres.