A member of medical staff holds a swab tested for COVID-19. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Passengers travelling with Etihad Airways can now get tested for COVID-19 straight from the comfort of their homes.

Etihad Airways is now collaborating with Mediclinic Middle East, part of private hospital group, Mediclinic International, to offer its UAE-based travellers a convenient COVID-19 PCR testing service at their home, or at a Mediclinic facility, prior to their travel. This development is part of the airline’s Etihad Wellness sanitisation and safety programme, recently introduced to ensure the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey.

Some destinations may require a negative COVID-19 PCR test result before departure. However, all travellers are advised to visit etihad.com for specific destination requirements. Guests travelling to all Etihad Airways destinations can also make use of the Mediclinic service, as well as those crossing the Abu Dhabi border from other emirates to reach Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Vice President Medical Services, Etihad Airways, said: “Collaborating with world-class medical providers such as Mediclinic is vital to the services Etihad is providing its guests as part of the Etihad Wellness programme. We have a paramount responsibility to ensure those who are travelling from Abu Dhabi can do so assured in the knowledge that every effort is being made to care for them at every stage of their journey. Enabling home PCR testing will remove much unnecessary stress from the travel experience during this challenging period."

Etihad Airways has launched ‘Etihad Wellness’, an expanded and more comprehensive health and hygiene programme and customer guide. This builds on the stringent measures already put in place by the airline to deal with COVID-19. The programme will be championed by the introduction of specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who will provide essential travel health information and care so guests can fly with greater peace of mind.

“These measures are also a reflection of those being taken across Abu Dhabi, which has been a world-leader in its response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine research, mass testing, and community sanitisation programmes. Etihad will continue to work closely with the local authorities and partners to find innovative and convenient ways to protect our guests, and to promote secure and hygienic flying as the world slowly opens up to international travel,” said Dr. Bastaki.

The airline aims to evolve the relationship with Mediclinic to further simplify the home testing process for its guests as international travel restrictions are eased and more countries open their borders to inbound visitors.

David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Mediclinic is proud to partner with Etihad Airways on this new initiative which will enable their passengers to undergo COVID-19 PCR testing in the convenience of their homes prior to travel, or at one of our facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain or Dubai, should they prefer. All testing is carried out by a trained professional, and our dedicated COVID-19 testing laboratories in Abu Dhabi and Dubai mean that results are available quickly and accurately.”

How to book an appointment

Simple and convenient booking process:

Guest books a flight at etihad.com.

Guest contacts Mediclinic to arrange an appointment.

Visit: www.mediclinic.ae

Call: 800 2022

Email: etihad@mediclinic.ae

Guests can complete a PCR test at one of the Mediclinic facilities in the UAE or arrange a home visit. Test results will be received within 24 hours of the test swab reaching the laboratory.

Test results

Negative result: Ready to travel. Guest should print the test result and proceed to check-in for their flight. Our check-in agent at Abu Dhabi Airport will review your negative result before completing check-in.

Positive result: You are unable to travel and will need to rearrange your flight for a future date. The Department of Health will be informed and you will be required to follow strict quarantine guidelines in the UAE.