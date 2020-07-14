Abu Dhabi: Travellers who test negative for coronavirus on a laser-based screening at Abu Dhabi borders will be allowed to enter the emirate.
The rapid mass screenings have been developed by an Abu Dhabi-based facility, QuantLase Imaging Lab, and their deployment aims to prevent delays for travellers, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee has announced.
“Travellers to the emirate of Abu Dhabi can be screened for COVID-19 upon entry by a laser-based DPI technique. A negative result will allow entry to Abu Dhabi, while a positive result will lead to further testing through a PCR test,” the Abu Dhabi Media office announced today.
In cases where a traveller shows up a positive result on the rapid laser-test, she or he must undergo a nose-swab facilitated PCR test at the border. They must then return to their residences and await the results of the PCR test while avoiding contact with others.
“If the result of the PCR test is negative for COVID-19, these travelers will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours after the result is received,” the announcement said.
The test has also been adopted by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.