RAK police chief honours Emirati woman for controlling traffic in front of son's school everyday

Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati mum, Amena Ali Eissa Al Muroori, was honoured by the Ras Al Khaimah Police on Monday morning for her relentless voluntary service in controlling traffic movement in front of her son’s school since the beginning of the academic year.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, honoured the woman, who also happens to be a cancer patient, for cooperating with the police to direct traffic in front of the Ibn Al Qayyem Primary School for Boys.

Al Muroori is on a mission to get residents to respect traffic laws, police said

According to the police, Al Marwi first drops off her son at school and then directs vehicles to streamline the flow of traffic.

A video released by Ras Al Khaimah Police shows the woman, donning a reflective vest over her national dress, while directing traffic in the school zone .

Major General Al Nuaimi apperciated her efforts and voluntary work. He honoured her with an appreciation certificate in his office in the presence of Brigadier Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, director general of central operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of traffic and patrols department and Ibrahim Bousabie, director of Ibn Al Qayyem Primary School for Boys.

He also appreciated her sense of social responsibility in enhancing the security and safety of school students.