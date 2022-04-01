Countries across the globe have started announcing the beginning of Ramadan 2022 after spotting the crescent moon. Here’s the latest list of countries that have made the announcement:
Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei: Sunday April 3 is the first day of Ramadan.
Ramadan moon sighted in Australia
