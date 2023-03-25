Elements of the Ramadan diet



◉ Include complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and fibre in your meals.



◉ Fruits: Choose fruits that provide the sugar, potassium, and magnesium our bodies need. A good example is dates and bananas.



◉ Meats: Limit red meats; instead, opt for healthy chicken and fish preparations for proteins. Lentils, beans, and peas are also good sources of protein.



◉ Fibre: Include a minimum of one cup of cooked vegetables and salads for fibre that will keep the gut healthy.



◉ Rice dishes: When enjoying a rice-based dish like mandi, kabsa or biryani, make sure not to overeat, and pair it with salads and vegetables.



◉ Beverages: Herbal teas, sparkling water, or home-carbonated water and lemonade are the best alternatives to sugary soft drinks.



◉ Alternative recipes: Rework recipes of traditional Ramadan delicacies with whole wheat flour, low sugar alternatives, and natural ingredients.



◉ Oils: Choose healthy oils, incorporating healthy nuts and nut butter as fat alternatives.



◉ Dairy: Avoid high-fat dairy products by replacing them with low-fat versions or dairy alternatives like almond milk, soya milk or oat milk.



◉ Cooking method: Changing the cooking method, as this can greatly impact the nutritional quality of dishes. So, instead of deep frying, opt for techniques like steaming, grilling, baking and air frying.



At iftar:



◉ Start with a few dates.



◉ Drink a glass of water, followed by laban or vegetable soup to avoid indigestion.



◉ Eat your main meal 10 or 15 minutes later. This will prevent excessive food intake by giving you a sense of fullness, which, in turn, will help digestion.

For suhoor:



◉ Do not skip this meal, and try to time it right before the fast begins. Eating before bedtime, or avoiding eating during suhoor, may cause low blood sugar problems and dehydration the next day. As a result, you eould feel dizzy and distracted.



◉ A light, healthy and filling breakfast is a great option. So opt for dairy products and fresh vegetables such as cheeses, eggs, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Other good options include oatmeal with milk and berries, peanut butter with toast and a cup of milk, poached egg with bread, and frozen yogurt with fruits.



◉ You can always enjoy a soup, or vegetables cooked in olive oil.



◉ Dried fruits like dates, walnuts and almonds are also great food supplements. They can make you feel full for long hours throughout the day.



◉ Make sure you consume plain water, and avoid sugary drinks, sodas, and caffeinated beverages, as these can leave you feeling thirsty during the day.



◉ Avoid fried, oily foods and greasy dishes, which can cause indigestion and heartburn.



◉ Steer clear of simple and refined carbs; foods like pastries, donuts and croissants are low in essential nutrients.



◉ Limit your intake of salty food, as the extra sodium in salted nuts, chips and pickles can make you feel very thirsty during the fast.