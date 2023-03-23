Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has lit its streets with 5,147 ornaments and lights to celebrate the holy month.
In a statement, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said that the lighting was part of the celebration for Ramadan. This year, the authority has added festive lighting to streets, public squares, and bridges in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region.
In a statement, the DMT said it had used high-quality electrical connections and lights that are safe during a range of weather conditions.
“The DMT places significant emphasis on the adoption of high-quality electrical connections that can withstand all climatic conditions, and thus ensure the safety of residents and public infrastructure,” it said.
In Abu Dhabi, the illuminated areas included Al Maqta Bridge, the Abu Dhabi Corniche, and squares in Al Bateen area. The lights include popular Ramadan motifs, like the crescent moon, traditional lanterns, and geometric patterns used in Islamic art.
Protect public spaces
The authority also extended greetings for the holy month to residents, and urged them to preserve and protect public spaces and infrastructure.
“The DMT extends Ramadan greetings to the community, while reminding everyone of their societal responsibility to [maintain public spaces and facilities] during the holy month,” it said.