UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a number of Emirati well-wishers on the occasion of Ramadan at Al Bateen Palace.
Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with the guests who wished for more prosperity and security for the UAE under the leadership of His Highness.
During the reception, which took place at Qasr Al Bateen Palace, the attendees prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
The well-wishers were also treated to an Iftar banquet hosted by the President to mark the holy occasion.
Attending the meetings were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as other Sheikhs and senior officials.