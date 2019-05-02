Working hours for ministries and federal entities will be five hours

Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

DUBAI: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, on Thursday announced that the working hours of public sector employees in the UAE will be five hours during Ramadan.

According to a circular issued by FAHR, the working hours for all ministries and federal entities will be five hours, starting at 9 am and ending at 2 pm, except when the work nature requires extra hours of operation.

On the occasion, FAHR expressed sincere congratulations to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.