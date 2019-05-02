DUBAI: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, on Thursday announced that the working hours of public sector employees in the UAE will be five hours during Ramadan.
According to a circular issued by FAHR, the working hours for all ministries and federal entities will be five hours, starting at 9 am and ending at 2 pm, except when the work nature requires extra hours of operation.
