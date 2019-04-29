Read our guide to find out exactly when your bus route starts and ends

A file photo of passengers disembarking from a public transport bus from Al Ghubaiba bus station, Bur Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Public Buses

Gold Souq station: 4.25am to 12.29am

Al Ghubaiba: 4.16am to 1.01am

Satwa: 5am to 11pm except for Route C01 which will operate round-the-clock

Al Qusais: 5am to 11.49pm

Al Quoz Industrial: 5am to 11.35pm

Jebel Ali: 5am to 11.30pm

Metro Feeder bus stations

Rashidiya: 5am to 12.10 am

Mall of the Emirates: 5am to 12.10 am

Ibn Battuta: 5am to 12.10 am

Burj Khalifa: 5am to 12.10 am

Abu Hail: 5am to 12.10 am

The timing of the feeder bus service will be synchronised with the timing of the metro journeys.

Inter-city bus stations and commercial coaches:

Al Ghubaiba: operating around-the-clock to (Jubail) in Sharjah

Abu Dhabi: 4.40am to 12am

Substations:

Union Square: 4.30 am to 1.25am

Al Sabkha: 6.15 am to 1.30am

Deira City Centre: 5.35am to 11.30pm

Karama: 6am until 10pm

Al Ahli Club: 5.55am to 10.15pm

External Stations:

Al Taawun (Sharjah): 5.30am to 10pm

Fujairah: 5.30am until 9.30pm

Ajman: 5am to 11pm