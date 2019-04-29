Public Buses
Gold Souq station: 4.25am to 12.29am
Al Ghubaiba: 4.16am to 1.01am
Satwa: 5am to 11pm except for Route C01 which will operate round-the-clock
Al Qusais: 5am to 11.49pm
Al Quoz Industrial: 5am to 11.35pm
Jebel Ali: 5am to 11.30pm
Metro Feeder bus stations
Rashidiya: 5am to 12.10 am
Mall of the Emirates: 5am to 12.10 am
Ibn Battuta: 5am to 12.10 am
Burj Khalifa: 5am to 12.10 am
Abu Hail: 5am to 12.10 am
The timing of the feeder bus service will be synchronised with the timing of the metro journeys.
Inter-city bus stations and commercial coaches:
Al Ghubaiba: operating around-the-clock to (Jubail) in Sharjah
Abu Dhabi: 4.40am to 12am
Substations:
Union Square: 4.30 am to 1.25am
Al Sabkha: 6.15 am to 1.30am
Deira City Centre: 5.35am to 11.30pm
Karama: 6am until 10pm
Al Ahli Club: 5.55am to 10.15pm
External Stations:
Al Taawun (Sharjah): 5.30am to 10pm
Fujairah: 5.30am until 9.30pm
Ajman: 5am to 11pm
Hatta: 6.30am until 10.30pm.