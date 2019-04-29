Dubai Union Cooperative will also offer up to 90% off during Ramadan 2019

Sharjah Cooperative Society has allocated Dh25 million to subsidise consumer products during Ramadan 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: The Sharjah Cooperative Society (SCC) has announced its biggest sale for Ramadan, where more than 10,000 food and non-perishable items will be on offer at a discounted price.

The Cooperative Society also said that it is allocating Dh25 million to subsidise the consumer products during Ramadan, in addition to offering discounts ranging from 50 to 70 per cent.

“Last year, the SCC received more than 12 million shoppers and donated almost Dh10 million to needy families,” said Dr Hashim Al Nuaimi, director general of the Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy.

The initiative aims to alleviate the burden of consumers, and is part of the Sharjah Cooperative Society board’s order to launch the month of giving campaign throughout Ramadan.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the main branch of the cooperative society’s main branch, in the presence of Majid Salem Al Junaid, general manager of Sharjah’s Cooperative Society.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, the Union Cooperative also announced a 90 per cent discount on up to 25,000 VAT free food and non-food products across all its branches.