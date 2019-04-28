Abu Dhabi: The International Astronomical Centre has predicted the start of Ramadan on May 6th in most of the Islamic nations.

The eye sighting of the crescent moon would be impossible from East and Southeast Asia as well as Southern Europe and most of the Arab nations on Sunday, May 5th, said Mohammad Shawkat, the Centre Director, affirming that it would be possible to sight the moon only with a telescope in the these regions on that day.