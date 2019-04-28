Shoppers at Deira City Centre [Illustrative image] Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Ramadan is expected to start in the UAE in a week or so, and the city is slowly preparing for the changes in schedules. Here are what mall timings look like for residents during this time, predicted to be from May 7 to June 6 or 7.

Dubai

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif will be open for 16 hours, from 10am to 2am. However food and beverage outlets In City Centre Mirdif will be open until 3am throughout Ramadan. During the last ten days of Ramadan and then Eid, the same will be applicable in City Centre Deira with food and beverage outlets being open until 3am.

Food courts are open to dine-in during Ramadan for non-fasting residents and children while restaurants can choose to serve food during the day or just after iftar.

Other emirates