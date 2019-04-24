150,000 iftar boxes will also be handed out both in the air and on the ground in Dubai

Dubai: Emirates airline expects to serve one million dates during Ramadan, both on board and on the ground in Dubai, it was announced on Wednesday.

Over 150,000 iftar boxes will also be served from the start of the Holy Month, which is expected to begin from May 5, depending on the moon sighting.

Emirates uses a unique tool to calculate the correct timings for imsak (the time to commence fasting) and iftar while in-flight. It calculates the exact Ramadan timings using the aircraft’s longitude, latitude and altitude; ensuring the greatest level of accuracy possible while on board. When the sun sets, passengers will be informed of the iftar time by the captain.